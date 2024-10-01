The Atlanta Braves will face the San Diego Padres on Oct 1 at 8:38 p.m. ET today. Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series will be held at PETCO Park in San Diego and will air on ESPN. Atlanta enters with a money line of +149, while San Diego is at -176. MLB odds favor the Padres.
Braves vs. Padres Pregame Odds (10/01/24)
The Braves are underdogs against the Padres, with moneyline odds varying slightly across sportsbooks in New York. The over/under line is mostly consistent at 7.5 runs, except for Caesars and BetMGM, which have it at 7.0. Run line odds also show minor differences. Here are the detailed MLB odds for tonight’s Wild Card game:
- FanDuel: Padres -174, Braves +146, over/under 7.5
- BetMGM: Padres -175, Braves +145, over/under 7.0
- Caesars: Padres -178, Braves +150, over/under 7.0
- Fanatics: Padres -175, Braves +145, over/under 7.5
Odds are subject to change for Braves vs. Padres
Braves vs. Padres projected starting lineups today
Braves starting lineup
- CF Michael Harris II (L)
- 2B Ozzie Albies (S)
- DH Marcell Ozuna (R)
- 1B Matt Olson (L)
- RF Jorge Soler (R)
- LF Ramón Laureano (R)
- C Travis d’Arnaud (R)
- 3B Gio Urshela (R)
- SS Orlando Arcia (R)
Padres starting lineup
- DH Luis Arraez (L)
- LF Jurickson Profar (S)
- RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R)
- 3B Manny Machado (R)
- SS Xander Bogaerts (R)
- CF Jackson Merrill (L)
- 1B Donovan Solano (R)
- 2B Jake Cronenworth (L)
- C Kyle Higashioka (R)
Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io
Braves vs. Padres probable starters for Tuesday
The stats for tonight’s starting pitchers are from the regular season.
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(ATL) TBD
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(SD) Michael King (R)
|13-9
|2.95
|1.19
|27.2%
|8.5%
Braves vs. Padres Injuries for Tuesday
Braves: Chris Sale (back spasms) is questionable; A.J. Minter (hip surgery), Austin Riley (hand fracture), Huascar Ynoa (elbow stress reaction), and Ronald Acuña Jr. (ACL tear) are out for the season.
Padres: Jay Groome (suspension), Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder injury), Luis Patiño (elbow inflammation), Mason McCoy (back inflammation), and Jhony Brito (elbow strain) are out for the season.
Team standings and stats for tonight’s game
Atlanta Braves team stats
The Atlanta Braves finished the regular season 7th in the National League and 3rd in the NL East Division. They have a season record of 89-73. In their last 10 games, the Braves have won 7 and lost 3, with a current streak of 1 win. In their recent game against the New York Mets, they had a batting average of 0.103 with 3 hits and 7 pitching strikeouts. Season stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.3
- Team average: 0.243
- Team home runs: 213
- Team stolen bases: 69
- Team ERA: 3.49
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1553
San Diego Padres team stats
The San Diego Padres finished the regular season with the 4th rank in the National League and 2nd in the NL West Division with a season record of 93-69. They have also won 7 out of their last 10 games but are on a 1-game losing streak. In their recent game against the Diamondbacks, they had a batting average of 0.133 with 4 hits and 6 pitching strikeouts. Season stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.7
- Team average: 0.263
- Team home runs: 190
- Team stolen bases: 120
- Team ERA: 3.86
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1453
Player Stats for Braves vs. Padres
Ozzie Albies and Ramón Laureano have shown solid performances for the Braves, with Albies scoring a run and hitting a double, while Laureano contributed with two singles. Luis Arraez and Nick Ahmed have been reliable for the Padres, each scoring a run and hitting a double and a single, respectively. Recent news highlights Grant Holmes’ critical pitching for the Braves and Chris Sale’s uncertain status due to back spasms, which could impact MLB odds for the upcoming games.
Braves Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Marcell Ozuna has been the standout player for the Braves, leading in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and runs. Whit Merrifield tops the stolen bases chart. As they face the Padres, these players are crucial for the Braves offense and defense.
- AVG Leader: Marcell Ozuna .302
- HR Leader: Marcell Ozuna 39
- RBI Leader: Marcell Ozuna 104
- Runs Leader: Marcell Ozuna 96
- SB Leader: Whit Merrifield 17
Padres Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Luis Arraez and Manny Machado are key players for the Padres, with Arraez leading in batting average and Machado topping the home run and RBI charts. Ha-Seong Kim’s stolen bases are also noteworthy. These stats are essential for bettors looking at MLB odds.
- AVG Leader: Luis Arraez .314
- HR Leader: Manny Machado 29
- RBI Leader: Manny Machado 105
- Runs Leader: Jurickson Profar 94
- SB Leader: Ha-Seong Kim 22