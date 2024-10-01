The Atlanta Braves will face the San Diego Padres on Oct 1 at 8:38 p.m. ET today. Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series will be held at PETCO Park in San Diego and will air on ESPN. Atlanta enters with a money line of +149, while San Diego is at -176. MLB odds favor the Padres.

Braves vs. Padres Pregame Odds (10/01/24)

The Braves are underdogs against the Padres, with moneyline odds varying slightly across sportsbooks in New York. The over/under line is mostly consistent at 7.5 runs, except for Caesars and BetMGM, which have it at 7.0. Run line odds also show minor differences. Here are the detailed MLB odds for tonight’s Wild Card game:

FanDuel : Padres -174, Braves +146, over/under 7.5

: Padres -174, Braves +146, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Padres -175, Braves +145, over/under 7.0

: Padres -175, Braves +145, over/under 7.0 Caesars : Padres -178, Braves +150, over/under 7.0

: Padres -178, Braves +150, over/under 7.0 Fanatics: Padres -175, Braves +145, over/under 7.5

Braves vs. Padres projected starting lineups today

Braves starting lineup

CF Michael Harris II (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) RF Jorge Soler (R) LF Ramón Laureano (R) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R) SS Orlando Arcia (R)

Padres starting lineup

DH Luis Arraez (L) LF Jurickson Profar (S) RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) 3B Manny Machado (R) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) CF Jackson Merrill (L) 1B Donovan Solano (R) 2B Jake Cronenworth (L) C Kyle Higashioka (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Braves vs. Padres probable starters for Tuesday

The stats for tonight’s starting pitchers are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (ATL) TBD -- -- -- -- -- (SD) Michael King (R) 13-9 2.95 1.19 27.2% 8.5%

Braves vs. Padres Injuries for Tuesday

Braves: Chris Sale (back spasms) is questionable; A.J. Minter (hip surgery), Austin Riley (hand fracture), Huascar Ynoa (elbow stress reaction), and Ronald Acuña Jr. (ACL tear) are out for the season.

Padres: Jay Groome (suspension), Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder injury), Luis Patiño (elbow inflammation), Mason McCoy (back inflammation), and Jhony Brito (elbow strain) are out for the season.

Team standings and stats for tonight’s game

Atlanta Braves team stats

The Atlanta Braves finished the regular season 7th in the National League and 3rd in the NL East Division. They have a season record of 89-73. In their last 10 games, the Braves have won 7 and lost 3, with a current streak of 1 win. In their recent game against the New York Mets, they had a batting average of 0.103 with 3 hits and 7 pitching strikeouts. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.3

: 4.3 Team average : 0.243

: 0.243 Team home runs : 213

: 213 Team stolen bases : 69

: 69 Team ERA : 3.49

: 3.49 Team pitching strikeouts: 1553

San Diego Padres team stats

The San Diego Padres finished the regular season with the 4th rank in the National League and 2nd in the NL West Division with a season record of 93-69. They have also won 7 out of their last 10 games but are on a 1-game losing streak. In their recent game against the Diamondbacks, they had a batting average of 0.133 with 4 hits and 6 pitching strikeouts. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : 0.263

: 0.263 Team home runs : 190

: 190 Team stolen bases : 120

: 120 Team ERA : 3.86

: 3.86 Team pitching strikeouts: 1453

Player Stats for Braves vs. Padres

Ozzie Albies and Ramón Laureano have shown solid performances for the Braves, with Albies scoring a run and hitting a double, while Laureano contributed with two singles. Luis Arraez and Nick Ahmed have been reliable for the Padres, each scoring a run and hitting a double and a single, respectively. Recent news highlights Grant Holmes’ critical pitching for the Braves and Chris Sale’s uncertain status due to back spasms, which could impact MLB odds for the upcoming games.

Braves Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Marcell Ozuna has been the standout player for the Braves, leading in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and runs. Whit Merrifield tops the stolen bases chart. As they face the Padres, these players are crucial for the Braves offense and defense.

AVG Leader: Marcell Ozuna .302

Marcell Ozuna .302 HR Leader: Marcell Ozuna 39

Marcell Ozuna 39 RBI Leader: Marcell Ozuna 104

Marcell Ozuna 104 Runs Leader: Marcell Ozuna 96

Marcell Ozuna 96 SB Leader: Whit Merrifield 17

Padres Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Luis Arraez and Manny Machado are key players for the Padres, with Arraez leading in batting average and Machado topping the home run and RBI charts. Ha-Seong Kim’s stolen bases are also noteworthy. These stats are essential for bettors looking at MLB odds.