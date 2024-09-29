The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 4. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sep 29, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Bills, currently boasting a 3-0 record, will be looking to maintain their undefeated streak. On the other hand, the Ravens, with a 1-2 record, aim to level their season. The forecast predicts light rain with temperatures around 70°F and wind speeds of 12 mph, which could impact gameplay. The Bills odds and Ravens odds will be a focal point for bettors and fans alike as they analyze the potential outcomes of this matchup. The game will air on NBC.

Bills vs Ravens SNF odds

The pregame odds for the Bills vs. Ravens matchup provide insights into how New York sportsbooks view the game. The point spread is set at -2.5 for the Ravens, indicating that they are slight favorites. The over/under for the game is 46.5 points. These odds reflect a competitive game, with the Ravens being slight favorites due to home-field advantage. The over/under suggests a moderately high-scoring game. Bettors analyzing Bills odds will note the slight variations in moneyline payouts across sportsbooks, indicating a closely contested matchup.

FanDuel : Bills +3.5, over/under 46.5

Team standings & game stats for Buffalo vs Baltimore

The Buffalo Bills currently lead the AFC East with a perfect 3-0 record. They have scored 112 points while allowing only 48, giving them a point differential of +64. In Week 3, the Bills dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 47-10 victory, accumulating 388 offensive yards, including 266 passing yards and 122 rushing yards.

The Baltimore Ravens, on the other hand, are 1-2 and sit second in the AFC North. They have scored 71 points and conceded 78, resulting in a -7 point differential. In their Week 3 game, the Ravens narrowly defeated the Dallas Cowboys 28-25, with 456 offensive yards, including 182 passing yards and an impressive 274 rushing yards.

The Bills’ strong start and the Ravens’ need to improve their record set the stage for an intriguing matchup. With the Bills averaging 37.3 points per game and the Ravens averaging 23.7, the offensive capabilities of both teams will be crucial.

Bills vs Ravens player stats & performances

Key players for the Bills include quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown for 634 yards and 7 touchdowns over 3 games. In Week 3, Allen passed for 263 yards and 4 touchdowns. Running back James Cook has been effective with 8 receptions this season. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir leads the team with 14 receptions.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson has 702 passing yards and 3 touchdowns this season. In Week 3, Jackson passed for 182 yards and 1 touchdown. Running back Derrick Henry adds strength to their rushing game with 2 receptions this season. Wide receiver Zay Flowers leads with 16 receptions.

Both teams have players capable of making significant impacts. The Bills’ offense is led by Allen’s passing prowess, while the Ravens rely on Jackson’s dual-threat capability. Analyzing Bills odds, bettors will note Allen’s consistent performance and the team’s balanced offensive attack.

Bills vs Ravens Week 4 SNF injuries

No significant injuries have been reported for either team heading into this game. Both teams are expected to field their key players, which should make for an exciting and competitive matchup. The absence of major injuries ensures that both teams will have their primary offensive and defensive units available, adding to the intrigue of the game. Bettors focusing on Bills odds will find this information crucial as it suggests that the game will feature the teams’ full-strength rosters.

Bills vs Ravens news for Week 4

The Buffalo Bills defense faces a challenging matchup against the Ravens’ efficient offense. The Ravens average the most yards per game in the NFL, and their rushing attack, led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, averages the second-most rush yards per game. This matchup could limit the Bills’ opportunities for sacks and interceptions, impacting their defensive performance.

Ray Davis, a rookie running back for the Bills, remains a valuable bench stash. He scored his first career touchdown in Week 3 and has been averaging eight carries per game over the last two contests. With James Cook handling the primary rushing duties, Davis’ role could expand if Cook were to suffer an injury.

For the Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews’ role faces uncertainty. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that the tight end position will see rotation, and snap counts will vary. Andrews played only 33 percent of the snaps in Week 3 due to the team’s use of “heavy” personnel packages. This rotation makes it challenging to rely on Andrews for consistent production.

Bills vs Ravens SNF weather forecast

The weather forecast for Sunday in Baltimore predicts light rain with temperatures around 70°F. Wind speeds are expected to be around 12 mph. The light rain could impact both teams’ passing games, making it more challenging for quarterbacks to maintain accuracy.

The forecasted wind speed of 12 mph could also affect the kicking game, potentially influencing field goal attempts and punts. Special teams units for both the Bills and Ravens will need to account for these conditions.

Overall, the weather conditions suggest a potential emphasis on the running game, which could benefit the Ravens’ strong rushing attack. Bettors analyzing Bills odds should consider the impact of weather on both teams’ offensive strategies.