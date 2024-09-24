The Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 3. The game took place on Monday, Sep 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Bills were favored with a -4.0 point spread, and the over/under was set at 46.5, according to NY sportsbooks. This matchup drew significant attention from bettors, especially those interested in Bills odds.

Bills 47, Jaguars 10 Monday Night Football analysis

The Buffalo Bills’ performance in Week 3 showcased their offensive and defensive capabilities. Their 388 offensive yards, with 122 rushing yards and 266 passing yards, were a testament to their balanced attack. Josh Allen’s 263 passing yards and four touchdowns highlighted his efficiency and command of the offense. The Bills’ ability to spread the ball around, with multiple players contributing to the score, made them a formidable opponent.

On the defensive side, the Bills limited the Jaguars to 239 offensive yards, including 92 rushing yards and 147 passing yards. The Jaguars’ lone touchdown and field goal were not enough to challenge the Bills’ dominant performance. The Bills’ defense forced one interception, adding to their overall control of the game.

For the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence’s 178 passing yards and one touchdown were overshadowed by the team’s overall struggles. The Jaguars’ inability to generate consistent offense was evident in their 10-point output. The team’s rushing attack, led by Travis Etienne Jr., managed only 92 yards, while the passing game failed to produce significant gains.

Team standings and game stats

The Buffalo Bills entered Week 3 against the Jaguars with a perfect record of 3-0, leading the AFC East with a 1.0 win percentage. They had scored 112 points while allowing 48 points. The Jacksonville Jaguars were struggling with a 0-3 record, ranked last in the AFC South with a 0.0 win percentage. They scored 40 points while conceding 85 points. The Bills’ strong performance had them favored at NY sportsbooks, and they lived up to those expectations.

In the game, the Bills dominated the Jaguars with a final score of 47-10. The Bills accumulated 388 offensive yards, including 122 rushing yards and 266 passing yards. They scored six touchdowns, including four passing and two rushing touchdowns. The Jaguars managed 239 offensive yards, with 92 rushing yards and 147 passing yards. They scored one touchdown and one field goal.

Buffalo Bills’ offensive efficiency was evident as they scored 13 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second, 3 in the third, and 10 in the fourth. The Jaguars struggled, scoring only 3 points in the second quarter and 7 in the third. The Bills’ defense was equally impressive, limiting the Jaguars to just one touchdown and a field goal.

Jaguars vs Bills player stats & injuries

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 30 passing attempts. Running back James Cook had four receptions, while wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught six passes. Ty Johnson and Dalton Kincaid each had three receptions. Keon Coleman, who was benched in the first quarter, scored a 24-yard touchdown on his only target.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 178 yards and one touchdown on 38 passing attempts. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. had four receptions, and wide receiver Christian Kirk led the team with eight receptions. Brian Thomas Jr. caught five passes, while Gabe Davis, Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange had two receptions each.

There were no significant injuries reported that could impact future games for either team. The absence of injuries means that both teams can prepare for their next matchups without major concerns. This stability is crucial for bettors considering Bills odds in upcoming games.

Jaguars vs Bills news

Gabe Davis struggled against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, managing only two catches for 18 yards. Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr. received most of the targets for the Jaguars.

Brian Thomas Jr. caught five passes on nine targets in the loss to the Bills. Despite the team’s struggles, Thomas has shown potential with a touchdown in Week 1 and 94 receiving yards in Week 2.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel had three catches for 22 yards and one rush for no gain. The Bills spread the ball around, with multiple players scoring touchdowns.

Keon Coleman was benched in the first quarter due to punctuality issues but scored a touchdown after entering the game.

Bills Week 3 47-10 win impact on NFL season

The Buffalo Bills’ victory in Week 3 solidifies their position as a top contender in the AFC East. With a 4-0 record, the Bills have demonstrated their ability to dominate both offensively and defensively. This performance will likely influence Bills odds in upcoming games, making them a popular pick among bettors.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, continue to struggle with a 0-4 record. Their inability to generate offense and their defensive vulnerabilities have placed them at the bottom of the AFC South. The Jaguars will need to address these issues if they hope to turn their season around. Given their current form, bettors may approach Jaguars’ games with caution.

The Buffalo Bills’ dominant performance in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars was a statement of their strength and capabilities. With a 47-10 victory, the Bills showcased their offensive prowess and defensive solidity. Josh Allen’s four touchdown passes and the team’s balanced attack were key factors in their success. The Jaguars’ struggles continue, with their 0-4 record reflecting their challenges on both sides of the ball. As the season progresses, Bills odds will likely remain favorable, while the Jaguars will need to make significant improvements to change their fortunes.