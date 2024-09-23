The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 3. The game will take place on Monday, September 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Bills odds are a crucial aspect to consider for this matchup. The game promises to be an intriguing contest as both teams aim to solidify their standings early in the season.

Jaguars vs Bills pregame Monday Night Football odds

At various NY sportsbooks, the Bills are currently favored with a point spread of -5.5. The over/under for the game stands at 45.5 points. FanDuel lists the Bills moneyline at -255 and the Jaguars at +210. Caesars has the Bills moneyline at -260 and the Jags moneyline at +210. BetMGM has the Bills at -250 and Jacksonville at +200. These Bills odds reflect the team’s strong start to the season and their home-field advantage. Here are the latest Bills odds for tonight’s game:

FanDuel : Bills -5.5, over/under 45.5

: Bills -5.5, over/under 45.5 BetMGM : Bills -.5.5, over/under 45.5

: Bills -.5.5, over/under 45.5 Caesars : Bills -5.5, over/under 45.5

: Bills -5.5, over/under 45.5 Fanatics: Bills -5.5, over/under 45.5

Odds for the Jaguars vs Bills on MNF are subject to change

Team standings & recent game stats

The Jaguars currently hold a record of 0-2, placing them at the bottom of the AFC South with a division rank of 4 and a conference rank of 16. They have scored 30 points this season while conceding 38 points, with a total of 3 touchdowns. In Week 2, the Jaguars faced the Cleveland Browns and lost 13-18. They accumulated 323 offensive yards, including 127 rushing yards and 196 passing yards. The Jaguars scored one touchdown and made two field goals.

The Bills are undefeated with a record of 2-0, leading the AFC East with a division rank of 1 and a conference rank of 2. They have scored 65 points and allowed 38 points, with a total of 8 touchdowns. In Week 2, the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-10. They recorded 247 offensive yards, including 108 rushing yards and 139 passing yards. The Bills scored four touchdowns and made one field goal. The Bills odds are heavily influenced by their strong performance in the first two weeks of the season.

Jaguars vs Bills team analysis

The Jaguars have struggled to find their footing this season. Their offense has been inconsistent, and their defense has allowed crucial points at key moments. The team’s inability to close out games has been a significant issue. On the other hand, the Bills have been dominant, showcasing a balanced attack and a robust defense. The Bill’s odds reflect their current form and the expectations of bettors and analysts alike.

In terms of offensive yards per game, the Jaguars have averaged 250 yards per game, while the Bills have averaged 310 yards. The Bills’ defense has been particularly effective in limiting opponents’ rushing yards, which could be a crucial factor in this matchup. The Jaguars’ defense, meanwhile, has struggled to contain both the run and the pass, making them vulnerable against a versatile Bills offense.

Jaguars vs Bills player stats & injuries

For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has accumulated 382 passing yards and one passing touchdown over two games. In Week 2, Lawrence threw for 220 yards with 30 passing attempts. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. had 127 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in the last game. Wide receiver Gabe Davis has six receptions over two games, while tight end Brenton Strange has three receptions. Running back Tank Bigsby is questionable for Week 3 due to a shoulder injury.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 371 yards and three touchdowns over two games. In Week 2, Allen recorded 139 passing yards and one passing touchdown with 19 passing attempts. Running back James Cook had 108 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the last game. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir leads the team with eight receptions over two games, while tight end Dalton Kincaid has five receptions. The Bills odds are also bolstered by the strong performances of their key players.

Key matchups to watch for Jaguars vs Bills on MNF

One of the key matchups to watch will be between Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Bills’ secondary. Lawrence has shown flashes of brilliance but has also been prone to mistakes under pressure. The Bills’ defense, which has already forced multiple turnovers this season, will look to capitalize on any errors from Lawrence.

Another crucial matchup will be between the Bills’ offensive line and the Jaguars’ pass rush. The Bills have done an excellent job of protecting Josh Allen, allowing him to make plays downfield. If the Jaguars can generate pressure and disrupt Allen’s rhythm, they might have a chance to keep the game close.

Jaguars vs Bills recent news for Week 3

Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby is listed as questionable for Week 3 due to a shoulder injury. Bigsby was limited in practice and his status will be a game-time decision. Jaguars kicker Cam Little is advised to be avoided in fantasy lineups due to a challenging matchup against the Bills’ defense.

The Bills’ defense is expected to perform well against a struggling Jaguars offense. The Jaguars have not scored more than 17 points in a game this season. Bills kicker Tyler Bass has had limited field-goal opportunities this season, converting three field goals and eight extra points.

Jaguars vs Bills Monday Night Football analysis

Special teams could also play a significant role in this game. Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been reliable, but his opportunities have been limited due to the offense’s efficiency in converting red-zone trips into touchdowns. On the other hand, Jaguars kicker Cam Little might have more chances to score if the Jaguars’ offense stalls in the red zone. The Bills odds take into account the overall efficiency of the team, including special teams.

As we approach this highly anticipated matchup, the Bills odds favor a Buffalo victory. The Bills have been consistent on both sides of the ball, while the Jaguars have struggled to find their rhythm. With the game being played at Highmark Stadium and the Bills having the home-field advantage, the statistical data points towards a Buffalo win. However, in the unpredictable world of the NFL, anything can happen, and the Jaguars will be looking to pull off an upset.

The Jaguars vs. Bills game in NFL Week 3 is shaping up to be an exciting contest. With the Bills favored and the Jaguars looking to turn their season around, all eyes will be on Highmark Stadium on Monday night. The Bills odds reflect their strong start to the season and their home-field advantage, but the Jaguars will be eager to prove the doubters wrong. Stay tuned for what promises to be a thrilling game.

Jaguars vs Bills weather forecast for MNF

The forecasted light rain could make the playing surface slippery, potentially affecting both teams’ passing and kicking games. Wind speeds of 6 mph are not expected to have a significant impact, but it’s something to keep an eye on as the game progresses. The weather conditions could also influence the Bills odds as bettors consider the potential impact on the game’s outcome.