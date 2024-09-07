The Arizona Cardinals are set to face off against the Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 1. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1:00 a.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. This matchup marks the beginning of the 2024 NFL season for both teams.

Cardinals vs Bills pregame odds for Week 1

For bettors looking at the Bills odds, the point spread indicates a strong confidence in Buffalo’s ability to secure a win by more than a touchdown on Sunday. The over/under at various NY sportsbooks suggests a relatively high-scoring game, reflecting the offensive capabilities of both teams.

FanDuel : Bills -6.5, over/under 47.5

: Bills -6.5, over/under 47.5 BetMGM : Bills -6.5, over/under 47.5

: Bills -6.5, over/under 47.5 Caesars : Bills -6.5, over/under 47.0

: Bills -6.5, over/under 47.0 Fanatics: Bills -6.5, over/under 47.5

Odds for the Cardinals vs Bills are subject to change

Cardinals vs Bills last season standings & stats

The Buffalo Bills finished the 2023 season with an 11-6 record, ranking 1st in the AFC East with a winning percentage of 0.647. They scored 451 points while allowing 311 points against. The Bills ranked 2nd in the AFC Conference. Their offense accumulated 6,366 total yards, with 4,154 passing yards and 2,212 rushing yards. They scored 54 touchdowns, including 29 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing touchdowns. The Bills’ defense recorded 54 sacks and had a turnover differential of +2.

The Arizona Cardinals ended the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, ranking 4th in the NFC West with a winning percentage of 0.235. They scored 330 points while allowing 455 points against. The Cardinals ranked 15th in the NFC Conference. Their offense accumulated 5,509 total yards, with 3,144 passing yards and 2,365 rushing yards. They scored 36 touchdowns, including 18 passing touchdowns and 17 rushing touchdowns. The Cardinals’ defense recorded 33 sacks and had a turnover differential of -1.

In terms of NFL odds, the significant difference in team performance last season is reflected in the point spread and moneyline odds, with the Bills being heavily favored.

Previous season player stats & current injuries for Cardinals vs Bills

For the Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray played 8 games in 2023, recording 1,799 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 64.0%. RB James Conner played 13 games and had 27 receptions. TE Trey McBride played all 17 games with 81 receptions, while WR Marquise Brown played 14 games with 51 receptions. WR Michael Wilson played 13 games with 38 receptions, and WR Rondale Moore played 17 games with 40 receptions.

For the Bills, QB Josh Allen played all 17 games, recording 4,306 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 66.5%. WR Stefon Diggs played all 17 games with 107 receptions. TE Dalton Kincaid played 16 games with 73 receptions. WR Gabe Davis played all 17 games with 45 receptions. RB James Cook played 17 games with 44 receptions. WR Khalil Shakir played 17 games with 39 receptions. Buffalo will look to replace both Diggs and Davis with younger unproven wideouts.

No significant injuries have been reported that would impact the game. WR Curtis Samuel, who had been dealing with turf toe, was removed from the injury report and will be active for Week 1.

Cardinals vs Bills recent news

The Arizona Cardinals’ defense is expected to struggle against the Bills’ offense, which scored the fifth-most points in the league last year. The Cardinals allowed the second-most points in the league in 2023 and made no significant offseason improvements.

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass is considered a solid option for Week 1. Despite a down year in 2023, Bass is expected to perform well against a Cardinals defense that allowed the second-most points per game last season.

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater is also a viable option for Week 1. Prater is the active leader in career field goals with 401 and was 28-for-33 on field goal attempts last season.

Cardinals vs Bills weather for Sunday

The weather forecast predicts scattered clouds with a low of 52°F and a high of 52°F. Wind speeds will be around 16 mph, which could impact kicking and passing plays. The weather conditions could play a role in the game’s outcome, especially for kickers and long passes.