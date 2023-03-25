Brooklyn Nets Odds Update: Heartbreak Season

It’s not looking good right now, Nets fans. Brooklyn is in a five-game slump with two back-to-back losses to division rivals the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thursday night’s game ended in an implausible comeback by the Cavs in the final minutes (thrilling to watch, though, we can’t lie!). Before their critical game against the Miami Heat, we’re running through a Brooklyn Nets’ odds update.

The Nets are officially docked to seventh in the East, which means they’ll be forced to battle through a play-in game if nothing changes. They’re one win behind the Heat now, so Saturday’s game has just about the biggest stakes you can get at this point in the season.

We’ll check in on the odds for the matchup, plus a look at how the Brooklyn Nets futures odds have changed and what their outlook is for the playoffs.

Odds for Nets vs. Heat

The Nets’ Thursday loss to the Cavs capped their longest losing skid of the season, coming at exactly the wrong time. They’ve slipped a game behind the Heat, who have been slowly gaining on the Nets for a while.

Not to be dramatic, but Saturday’s matchup in Miami could either play as a turning point back in the right direction or a confirmation that it’s time for Brooklyn to focus on next year.

The Heat opened as 5.5-point favorites on DraftKings NY. We think the Nets could cover the spread, but we’re not betting on a Brooklyn win. The Heat are 25-13 at home, with the Nets clocking in a 20-18 on the road. Miami has also won four of its last five games and two consecutive wins coming into this matchup.

Here are the odds for the game on DraftKings NY:

Point Spread: Heat -5.5

Heat -5.5 Moneyline: Heat -210/Nets +180

Brooklyn Nets Odds Update: Futures

The Nets’ futures odds have taken quite the tumble in the last week. They’re still very likely to make the playoffs but may have to fight for it in the play-ins. Last week, they were -2200 odds to make the playoffs. Those odds have gotten worse since, though they’re still sitting at -750 (not terrible!). Of the teams that haven’t yet clinched a spot, the Suns, Heat, and Warriors have better odds than the Nets.

The Nets’ odds of winning the title or the East are longer and longer at 350-to-1 and 125-to-1, respectively. We talked last week about how the Nets’ recent moves show a focus on future development, and that’s clearly the smart move for the team at this point in the season.

Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Games

Every win matters at this point for the Nets’ chances to clinch a playoff spot. They need to beat the Heat’s record to secure a berth without a play-in game. They also need to keep an eye on the Atlanta Hawks coming up behind with a 36-37 record.

Their toughest remaining matchups through the end of the regular season are against the Heat, the Hawks, the Timberwolves, and the Sixers.

Here are the Nets’ remaining regular-season games.

@ Miami — Saturday, March 25

@ Orlando — Sunday, March 26

vs. Houston — Wednesday, March 29

vs. Atlanta — Friday, March 31

vs. Utah — Sunday, April 2

vs. Minnesota — Tuesday, April 4

@ Detroit — Wednesday, April 5

vs. Orlando — Friday, April 7

vs. Philadelphia — Sunday, April 9

