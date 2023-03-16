News broke early Thursday morning that the Nets were filling their open roster spot with New York native Moses Brown. The gap was left when the Nets decided not to give Nerlens Noel a second 10-day deal. How will this affect Brooklyn Nets’ odds? We’ll take a look at how their odds have moved since last week.

The Nets are favored in tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings across top NY sportsbooks. Can the team keep developing in a positive direction through the rest of the regular season? What about a run into the playoffs? Here’s what we know about the Nets’ odds right now.

What Does the Moses Brown Move Mean for the Nets?

Whether the Nets decide to sign Brown for the rest of the season or a 10-day deal doesn’t make much of a difference. Teams can extend a 10-day deal twice. Since there are only 23 games left in the regular season, either option is essentially the same.

Brown averaged over four points and four rebounds in eight minutes per game for the Clippers when he played for them this season. The Clippers released him on February 17 because he was near his 50-game limit as a two-way player. Since he’s just coming on as a backup, his addition to the Nets roster won’t affect the odds much right now. However, his youth (he’s five years younger than Nerlens Noel) could indicate that the Nets are focusing on development.

Brooklyn Nets Odds for Kings vs. Nets

The Nets are 2.5-point favorites against the Kings for tonight’s game in Barclays Center. Oddsmakers’ pick is a little surprising since the Kings are second in the West with a record of 41-27 compared to the Nets’ 39-30. If we look at the Kings’ record on the road, it’s comparable to their play at home at 20-13. The Nets, however, are much better at home in Brooklyn, with a 19-12 record compared to 20-18 on the road.

The Nets have also seemed to hit a better rhythm since the chaos of the trade deadline. They’ve won five of their last seven games. Three of those wins came against competitive teams, the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets. Of course, on Tuesday, they got stomped pretty hard (121-107) by the 34-35 OKC Thunder.

If you plan to bet on tonight’s game, you should also keep in mind that the Nets are 39-30 against the spread, meaning they cover 56.5% of the time. The Kings cover more than 60.3% of the time.

Brooklyn Nets Futures Odds

The Nets are still holding onto a playoff spot at sixth in the East, but the Miami Heat are creeping closer. The Heat have won five of their last seven games as well and are now just one win and three losses behind the Nets.

The Nets’ odds to make the playoffs are -2200 on FanDuel compared to the Heat at -2000.

They’re much more of a long shot to win the East or the NBA Title. See their futures odds in the table below.

Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Games

The Nets have four games at home against good teams. Having the home-court advantage could be a good sign for the Nets to build up their winning record. Next week they have two back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers before hitting the road to Florida.

Here are the Nets’ upcoming games.

vs. Sacramento — Thursday, March 16

vs. Denver — Sunday, March 19

vs. Cleveland — Tuesday, March 21

vs. Cleveland — Thursday, March 23

@ Miami — Saturday, March 25

@ Orlando — Sunday, March 26

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire