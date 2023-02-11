Super Bowl MVP Odds: Quarterbacks Favored But There’s Value Elsewhere

Super Bowl 57 is almost here, so it is time to place your bets on the Big Game! Of course, with the Super Bowl, you are not limited to betting on the game’s outcome. No, you can take your pick from a vast list of prop bets, including Super Bowl MVP odds.

Quarterbacks have won Super Bowl MVP in 31 of 56 Super Bowls, so it only makes sense that Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have the shortest odds. But there is certainly value to be found in betting on non-quarterbacks.

Odds Of Winning Super Bowl MVP

Here are 12 players with the lowest odds at the top New York sportsbooks. The odds for many more players are available if you visit individual sportsbooks.

Player FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Patrick Mahomes +130 +120 +130 Jalen Hurts +130 +125 +125 Travis Kelce +1600 +1200 +1000 AJ Brown +1800 +1800 +1500 Miles Sanders +2500 +2200 +2500 Devonta Smith +3100 +3000 +2500 Haason Reddick +3400 +3000 +3500 Jerick McKinnon +5000 +5500 +6000 Isaiah Pachecco +5000 +4000 +5000 Darius Slay +8500 +8000 +10000 Chris Jones +5000 +4000 +5000 Dallas Goedert +6000 +5500 +6000

Technically, every player is eligible for Super Bowl MVP. It usually goes to a quarterback since it is easier for them to impact the game than every other position. Of course, different positions have won it: eight wide receivers, seven running backs, 10 defensive players, and one kick/punt returner.

It all comes down to who makes the most significant impact on the game. Yes, it is easier for quarterbacks, but players at other positions do not necessarily have to have a big statistical day to win:

Last year, Cooper Kupp had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Fred Biletnikof didn’t even score when he won MVP for Super Bowl 11. He had four catches for 79 yards.

Larry Brown made two big plays for the Cowboys in Super Bowl 30 (both interceptions), and he won.

Most of the defensive winners only made a couple of big plays in the game, but their defense as a whole dominated the game.

Betting Analysis For Super Bowl MVP Odds

Of the two quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes is more likely to win than Jalen Hurts, assuming the Chiefs win the game. The game will probably need to turn into a shootout for Kansas City to win. In such games, it is hard to compete with Mahomes, especially with the collection of skill position guys he has to work with.

But if he focuses on one player a lot, that guy could win the award over Mahomes.

If the Eagles are to win the game, they’ll need the defense to have a big day. Jalen Hurts will get the Eagles on the scoreboard, but a bigger concern to Philadelphia supporters is keeping the Chiefs off of it. To that end, the Eagles will need their league-best pass rush to get to Mahomes early and often (much like the Buccaneers’ defense did in Super Bowl 55).

So, with that in mind, here are our top three Super Bowl MVP picks for each team:

Chiefs Super Bowl MVP Picks

QB Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs do not have much of a running game, so most of their offense will likely come through Mahomes and the passing game, making it easy for him to have a massive impact. He won MVP of Super Bowl 54 after going 26-42 for 286 yards and a pair of touchdowns. To beat the Eagles, he’ll probably need to have an even better game, which will put him at the forefront of the Super Bowl MVP conversation (if the Chiefs win).

TE Travis Kelce

Kelce’s performance against the Jaguars in the divisional round is a perfect example of the kind of day he’d need to win Super Bowl MVP over Mahomes. In that game, Mahomes targeted him on more than half of his attempts (17 of 30) and completed 14 for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

The 98 yards is a solid day, but not necessarily MVP-worthy. But when you factor in 14 receptions and two scores, it is.

DT Chris Jones

The Chiefs’ defense will have its hands full containing Jalen Hurts and slowing down the Eagles run game. If they can, chances are good Chris Jones plays a significant role. He led the team in sacks this season with 15.5 and has tacked on two more during the postseason.

Eagles Super Bowl MVP Picks

LB Haason Reddick

The Philadelphia pass rush stands to play a big role in Super Bowl 57. As the leader of the pass rush, Reddick is the most likely of the Eagles’ fearsome front seven to have a big day. He led the team with 16 sacks during the regular season and has had 3.5 during the playoffs.

QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts had a big day against the Chiefs when the Eagles played them during the 2021 season (32-48 for 387 yards and two touchdowns). Such a performance would make him a strong candidate, but the Eagles’ offense has more balance now. He’s 31-of-49 for 275 yards and two touchdowns in two postseason games this year, making it hard to see the Eagles throwing that much in one game.

But if he can combine a good day in the passing game with a solid performance in the running game as he did in Week 14 vs. Giants when he was 21-of-31 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns and rushed seven times for 77 yards and a touchdown.

WR A.J. Brown

For wide receivers, making big plays can go a long way for a potential Super Bowl MVP winner, and Brown is one of the best in the league (23 catches of 20+ yards and six of 40+). He’ll be a great candidate if he makes three or four big plays, with one or two resulting in touchdowns and an Eagles win.

AP Photo/Duane Burleson