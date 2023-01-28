Top NY Sports Betting Promos for Knicks vs. Nets: Claim Thousands in Bonuses

It’s a battle for New York this weekend as the NY Knicks travel across the East River to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. And we’ve got a slew of the top NY sports betting promos for Knicks vs. Nets on Saturday.

A few weeks ago, we would’ve said the Nets had this rivalry matchup in the bag. But fortunes turn quickly in the NBA. With Kevin Durant out, the Nets have fallen on some hard times, while the Knicks have surged in their last two games against very competitive teams (the Cavaliers and the Celtics). Of course, the Knicks are also down a starter in Mitchell Robinson, granted a less critical player than Durant.

We’ve got a preview of the matchup and the best odds across NY sportsbooks. But first, here are some betting promos to get you started.

Top NY Sports Betting Promos for Knicks vs. Nets

New York is into its second year of sports betting, but the state’s top sportsbooks are still offering great welcome promos for new users. If you have yet to create an account with any of these books, now is a great time to leverage a promo to do so.

Here are the top four promos for Knicks vs. Nets across NY sportsbooks.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly

FanDuel is New York’s most popular sportsbook, and part of that is because of its welcome promo for new users. when you sign up via our exclusive link, you can get $150 in bet credits on just a $5 first bet. You’ll get the credits in your account whether you win or lose your first bet, and you can use them on FanDuel to make more bets. Users must be 21+ and present in New York.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code Claim up to $1,250 on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook has a great welcome offer plus loyalty credits for any Caesars location or book if you sign up with the above promo link and enter code SHARPBETFULL. This promo gives new users up to $1,250 in bonus bets if you lose your first bet. So, after placing your first bet, if you lose that bet, Caesars will give you the same amount you lost back in bet credits, up to a max of $1,250. You can only use those credits to bet on Caesars Sportsbook.

You’ll also get 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® as soon as you sign up. You must be 21+ and in New York to use this promo.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Claim $1,050 in Bonuses

DraftKings NY gives new users a couple of ways to boost their bets on the sportsbook. With the DraftKings NY promo code, you’ll get a $50 bonus bet as soon as you make your first deposit of at least $5 in your account. Then, DraftKings will also match your deposit at a rate of 20% up to the first $1,000 that you deposit.

Bettors must be 21+ and in the state of New York.

BetRivers NY Promo Code Claim a $100 Second-Chance Bonus Bet

BetRivers NY promo code SHARPRIV gives new users a “secnd chance bonus bet” of up to $100. That means that after making your first bet, if you lose, BetRivers will refund you in the form of bonus bets with a maximum of $100. The bonus bets, like with all promos, can only be used with this particular sportsbook.

Bettors must be 21+ and in New York.

Sports Betting Odds for Knicks vs. Nets

The odds for Saturday night’s game opened dead even. It’s not every day you see an even matchup like that, especially for in-city rivalries!

Here are the best odds across NY sportsbooks for the rivalry.

The Nets (29-19) are fourth in the East and should be the favorites, but they just haven’t gotten back into a groove since Durant went out with an MCL sprain on Jan. 8. Since then, they’ve had three more key players join on the IL, all just day-to-day: Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, T.J. Warren, and Day’Ron Sharpe.

The Knicks (27-23) are seventh in the East but have been showing real grit over the last two games. They gutted out a win against No. 5-ranked Cleveland and then scored a stunning 3-point upset against the league-leading Celtics in overtime on Thursday.

They owe their unlikely wins to the big three on their starting lineup: Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett. A huge block by Brunson clinched their OT win against the Celtics. In the last four games, Randle has averaged 32 points, Barrett 22, and Brunson 20.8.

Brooklyn hasn’t been as scrappy. Durant was averaging 29.7 points per game, with Kyrie Irving close behind at 27.2. Irving has massively stepped it up since Durant went out, averaging 32 points over his last seven games. Nic Claxton, too, is outperforming his averages lately, averaging 19.6 points per game since Jan. 8, much higher than his overall season average of 13.2 ppg.

But it hasn’t been enough to get more than two wins. The rest of the team has been uneven and inconsistent, and recent injuries make that even tougher.

The Knicks-Nets game tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 28. Fans can watch on ABC and ESPN2 or stream on ESPN or NBA streaming with a subscription.

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire