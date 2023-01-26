NY Knicks Odds Update: Knicks Face Celtics, Nets Without Mitchell Robinson

It hasn’t been a pretty picture for the Knicks since Mitchell Robinson went out last Wednesday, but there are glimmers of hope this week. The Knicks gutted out a two-point win against the 29-20 Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. They’re heading into two tough matchups with big rivals over the next two days, which means it’s time for a NY Knicks odds update.

Since we last checked in, the Knicks’ outlook hasn’t changed much. They’ve slipped behind the Heat to rank seventh in the East and don’t yet have a great solution for the loss of Robinson. To boost their odds of winning the East — or get even a long shot at the title — they’ll need to make some smart moves before the trade deadline.

Tuesday night’s narrow win against the talented Cavs showed that the Knicks can win while they’re down a starter, but now they’re up against the best team in the league with a spotlight rivalry at TD Garden. What could the next few games look like for New York?

Let’s see what the Knicks’ betting odds are saying.

NY Knicks Odds Update vs. Celtics on Jan. 26

The Knicks are by far the underdogs in tonight’s matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Knicks are seventh in the East with their record of 26-23, while the Celtics are already at 35 wins and 14 losses. They’ve been the best team in the league almost all year and are by far the favorites to win the NBA title.

The Knicks have played Boston just once this season, in early November, and lost by 15 points. For tonight’s game, oddsmakers across the best NY online sportsbooks put Boston as an 8.5-point favorite.

Here’s one bad sign for Boston, though: Marcus Smart went out with an ankle injury on Saturday’s game against Toronto and has no set schedule yet to return. The Celtics were on a nine-game winning streak, but after Smart’s exit, they’ve lost two consecutive games, to the Magic and the Heat. However, during those two Florida games, they were down several starters Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, and Al Horford in addition to Smart.

Brown, Brogdon, and Horford are all back against the Knicks. And the odds are showing it.

How Have the Knicks Performed Against the Odds So Far?

The Knicks are 26-23 straight up and 25-22-2 against the spread, covering 53.2% of the time. It’s not a terrible bet to go for the Knicks to beat the spread, but their next game against the Brooklyn Nets is probably a better one for putting money on New York.

On the over/under, the Knicks are 24-23-2, going Over 51.5% of the time.

Brooklyn Nets odds update: Good news on the horizon?

What are the Knicks’ Goals for the Trade Deadline?

The big question for the Knicks right now is who to get by the trade deadline and how. Their odds to win the East have stayed the same for weeks at 150-to-1. They’re also still priced at 250-to-1 to win the NBA title.

As we’ve said before, a smart trade could turn those odds around. The first trade of the season Monday set off ripple effects throughout the league.

Of course, for the Knicks, it’s a decision of what they want out of this season. Do they want to make a trade with an immediate impact that can help them rise the ranks and clinch a playoff berth? Are they happy to stay midrange and shoot for a play-in game? Or do they want to acquire draft picks?

We have two weeks before the trade deadline, and the market is already moving. Futures odds will move with it, too.

NY Knicks Upcoming Games

Here are the Knicks’ upcoming games.

@ Boston — Thursday, Jan. 26

@ Brooklyn — Saturday, Jan. 28

vs. Lakers — Tuesday, Jan. 31

vs. Miami — Thursday, Feb. 2

vs. Clippers — Saturday, Feb. 4

vs. Philadelphia — Sunday, Feb. 5

@ Orlando — Tuesday, Feb. 7

@ Philadelphia — Friday, Feb. 10

vs. Utah — Saturday, Feb. 11

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire