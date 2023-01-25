We’ve got rumblings of life from Brooklyn again. After a four-game slump, the Nets notched two consecutive wins and got some positive news on the Kevin Durant recovery front this past weekend. We’re midweek now with three games over the next four days, meaning it’s time to give sports bettors a Brooklyn Nets’ odds update.

The Nets have held onto fourth place in the East despite a brief slump after Durant’s exit on Jan. 8. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Nets announced that Durant “is progressing well and as expected” after his MCL sprain. The team says he’ll be reassessed in two weeks and could return for the Nets before the All-Star break on Feb. 17-19. Durant says he wants to play in the All-Star Game.

Claim $1,250 on Caesars for Nets vs. Sixers with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

“I want to play tomorrow if I can,” Durant said Tuesday. “So, that’s what my sense of urgency is.”

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton have come alive over the last two games to carry the team in Durant’s absence. Irving put up 86 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists between the two games. Claxton had 44 points and 20 rebounds (15 of them against Golden State). Also, in Sunday’s game against the Warriors, Ben Simmons delivered 11 assists.

Two wins may not be a full recovery, but the Nets are trending in a much better direction since last week. So, let’s check out where the Brooklyn Nets’ betting odds are headed this week.

Brooklyn Nets Odds for Upcoming Games

The Nets play Wednesday and Thursday night this week. Then on Saturday, it’s a battle for the City with the Nets vs. Knicks. We’ll have a special odds update early Saturday to prep for that game.

In the meantime, here are the details and the odds from the top NY sports betting apps for Brooklyn’s next game.

Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly for NBA betting with today’s FanDuel NY Promo Code

Nets vs. 76ers — Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Sixers opened as 5-point favorites for Wednesday night’s game. They’re second in the East with a record of 30-16 compared to the Nets at 29-17. Philly beat Brooklyn 115-106 in November, the one other time the teams have played this season. Both games are in Philly, which is 17-7 at home. The Nets are 16-10 on the road.

The Sixers are relatively healthy compared to the Nets, but Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s matchup. Embiid sitting out could certainly help even the court for the Nets.

Philly has won its last five games, all on the road, but it lost its last home game to Oklahoma City, which is 23-24 overall.

You can watch tonight’s game on ESPN.

Nets vs. Pistons — Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

After Wednesday’s game in Philly, the Nets are back home in Brooklyn to host the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons shouldn’t be too much of a challenge. At 12-37, they’re dead last in the Eastern Conference, and only the Houston Rockets have a worse record with 11 wins and 36 losses. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games. Their home and road records are similar, at 6-18 and 6-19, respectively.

But with such a long NBA season, any game could be an upset.

How Have the Nets Performed Against the Odds So Far?

The Nets are holding a pretty consistent record against the spread. This week, they’re 29-17 straight up and 22-23-1 ATS. Their cover percentage took a slight uptick since last week, now at 48.9% compared to 47.6% last Thursday.

They’re 18-27-1 to the Over, which means their games are going Under 60% of the time. However, their two upcoming rivals are both fairly high on the Over, with Philly at 60.9% to the Over and Detroit at 58.3%.

Claim a $100 second-chance bet with BetRivers NY Bonus Code SHARPRIV

Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Games

Here are the Nets’ upcoming games.

@ Philadelphia — Wednesday, Jan. 25

vs. Detroit — Thursday, Jan. 26

vs. New York — Saturday, Jan. 28

vs. Los Angeles — Monday, Jan. 30

@ Boston — Wednesday, Feb. 1

vs. Washington — Saturday, Feb. 4

vs. LA Clippers — Monday, Feb. 6

vs. Phoenix — Tuesday, Feb. 7

vs. Chicago — Thursday, Feb. 9

vs. Philadelphia — Saturday, Feb. 11

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire