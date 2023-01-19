After beating the Dolphins in the Wild Card round, the Buffalo Bills earned the right to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Along with the standard betting line, New York sportsbooks offer a variety of prop bets for bettors in the Empire State to enjoy. Let’s look at some of the best prop bets for the Bills vs. Bengals NFL Divisional Playoff.

Best Prop Bets for Bills vs. Bengals

Josh Allen Passing Yards Over 266.5 (-114 at FanDuel)

The Cincy defense held three of its six opponents to less than 266.5 passing yards, including Patrick Mahomes, but Buffalo is a passing team that will look to its star quarterback to get it back to the AFC title game. However, Allen has gone over 266.5 passing yards twice in his last six games.

The Bills will need to keep their foot on the gas for four quarters to win this game, which means Allen will likely have 35+ pass attempts. In the eight games this season in which he had 35+ attempts, he passed for over 266.5 yards six times.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Yards Over 80.5 (-114 at FanDuel)

The Cincy defense has allowed five 100+ yard receivers this season, but six have recorded over 80.5 yards in the last six games. Diggs has recorded 100+ yards in his last two games and has eight 100+ yards games on the season, but he cleared 80.5 yards three times in his last eight games.

But if the Bills are going to win and/or Josh Allen has a few turnovers in the game, Buffalo will have to pass the ball — a lot. Allen will undoubtedly target his best receiver early and often if they do.

If you believe in the Cincinnati defense more than the Buffalo offense, you’ll want to go with the under for these first two prop bets.

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD Scorer (+111 at Caesars)

Cincinnati has given up 17 passing touchdowns this season, but the Bills are one of the most prolific passing teams in the league. While they may slow down the Bills’ passing game, they will not stop it altogether because the connection between Allen and Diggs is as good as it gets.

Diggs has 11 touchdowns on the season but only one in his last five games. The Bengals D will not make it easy, but Allen will get at least one passing TD to his favorite receiver.

Dawson Knox Anytime TD Scorer (+215 at Caesars)

If betting on Diggs to score one makes you uneasy, go with Knox. He has seven touchdowns on the season, and he has recorded one in each of the last five games— coincidentally when Diggs has gone into his scoring slump.

Joe Mixon Rushing Yards Over 48.5 (-114 at FanDuel)

The plan of attack for the Bengals will be twofold — get the passing game on track early but then use the running game to run out the clock and keep Josh Allen off the field. As long as the Bengals do not need to abandon the run game to play catch-up, they’ll give Mixon at least 14 carries. Every time he had 14+ this season, he recorded over 48.5 rushing yards.

Joe Burrow Passing Yards Under 275.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

The Bengals will need the passing game to get on track early if they’re going to win, but they’ll also want to make use of the running game in hopes of keeping Josh Allen off the field. Consequently, as long as the Bengals do not fall behind early, they’ll try to have a balanced offense which means Burrow will likely throw for less than 275.5 passing yards.

Tyler Boyd Receiving Yards Under 38.5 (-114 at FanDuel)

Boyd is a solid receiver but not one of Burrow’s favorite targets. On the season, he ranked third in targets with 82 (behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins). But last week, he was fifth (behind Chase, Hayden Hurst, Higgins, and Joe Mixon) with three. He’s had more than 38.5 receiving yards just once in his last five games and just three times in his last nine away games.

AP Photo/Ed Zurga