The Giants made their first playoff appearance since 2016 and captured their first postseason victory since winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 with their 31-24 Wildcard victory in Minnesota on Saturday.

Now, it’s on to the divisional round to meet the top-seeded Eagles in Philadelphia, which promises to be another barnburner Saturday evening, Jan. 21.

The sixth-seeded Giants (10-7-1) will seek to avenge another loss, which they did first by beating the Vikings in the Wild Card round, as they dropped a 22-16 game to the Eagles in the regular season finale that was filled with backup players on both sides.

Philadelphia, which has a 14-3 overall record and had a bye last week as the top seed, earlier crushed the NY Giants at MetLife, 48-22, on Dec. 11 — a win that clinched a playoff spot for the Birds.

N.Y. Giants vs. Philadelphia Betting Odds

Fresh off an impressive road victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants don’t seem to be getting much respect against the Eagles. Philadelphia opened as a 7.5-point favorite, and that line has held for now. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts this week. Will confident Eagles bettors lay the hook, or will they wait to see if Giants bettors will take it often enough for the hook to disappear?

Here is a look at the best odds for each team heading into Saturday’s game.

Giants vs. Eagles Previous Meetings

Against the Eagles this season, Jones was 18 of 27 for 169 and a touchdown, and Barkley had nine carries for 28 yards in the 48-22 loss. Neither played in the season finale.

WR Isaiah Hodgins had four catches for 38 yards with a touchdown and WR Darius Slayton had two catches for 42 yards in the first game.

Against the Giants, QB Jalen Hurts was 21-of-31 for 217 yards with two touchdowns in the first meeting. He also had 77 yards rushing with a touchdown. RB Miles Sanders was the difference maker with 144 yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

WR A.J. Brown caught four passes for 70 yards with a score, and WR DeVonta Smith had five catches for 64 yards with a touchdown. TE Dallas Goedert was injured and did not play in the first game.

This will be the fifth postseason meeting between the Giants and Eagles, who split the previous four evenly.

The Giants won a 1981 Wild Card Game, 27-21, on the road and a 2000 Divisional Round matchup, 20-10, en route to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXV. The Eagles have the upper hand as of late, eliminating the Giants in the 2006 Wild Card and 2008 Divisional Round playoff games.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants Offense

In the playoff win over Minnesota, Barkley set the tone for the rest of the afternoon when he scored on a 28-year scamper on New York’s opening drive. Barkley later added another score and finished the game with 53 yards rushing on nine carries and caught five balls for 56 yards.

Jones was the difference in the victory, as he was 24 of 35 for 301 yards with a pair of touchdowns. More importantly, Jones ran for 78 yards on 17 carries. According to the league, Jones became the first quarterback in NFL postseason history with 300-plus yards passing, two-plus passing touchdowns, and 70-plus yards rushing in a playoff game.

Isaiah Hodgins, the midseason pickup from the Bills, continues to establish his presence. He caught eight passes for 105 yards and scored one touchdown. He has caught a touchdown pass in five of his last six games.

Jones has five touchdowns passes and one interception and has rushed for 264 yards in his last five games. Barkley has rushed for 300 yards over the same span.

With Jones’ running ability, the Giants had a key, 10-play, 85-yard drive that chewed up more than 11 minutes and led to a 17-7 second-quarter advantage against the Vikings.

Eagles Offense

Jalen Hurts returned to the lineup against the Giants in the regular season finale and looked a bit rusty with his 20-of-35, 229-yard, one-interception performance. Over his last five games, the league MVP candidate has seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

However, Hurts has thrown for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions for the season. Hurts also has rushed for 760 yards with 13 touchdowns. Sanders has rushed for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns.

The Eagles’ trio of receivers A.J. Brown (88 catches for 1,496 yards with 11 touchdowns), DeVonta Smith (95-1,196-7), and tight end Dallas Goedert (55-702-3) have made it difficult for opposing defenses.

Giants Defense

The Giants’ defense limited league-leading receiver Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson to seven catches for a mere 47 yards, but Vikings’ tight end T.J. Hockenson burned them for 10 catches for 129 yards.

The unit benefitted with the return of corner Adoree’ Jackson and defensive end Leonard Williams, both back at full strength. Jackson had seven tackles, while Williams had four.

Safety Xavier McKinney also had a big game with eight stops, including a key fourth-down one on Hockenson on the Vikings’ final drive.

Tackle Dexter Lawrence has four of the team’s 11 quarterback hits, but they didn’t record any sacks.

Linebacker Azeez Olujari returned to the lineup, but he left in the second quarter and didn’t return. Olujari had a quad injury and was to be re-evaluated Monday about his status for Saturday. Cornerback Jason Pinnock left with an abominable injury and is questionable against the Eagles.

The Giants’ unit has allowed 92 points over its last five games.

Eagles Defense

The Eagles led the league with 70 sacks, well ahead of second-place Kansas City, which had 55. Linebacker Haason Reddick is second in the league with 16, and defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat each have 11.

Safety Darius Slay has 14 passes defended, and corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson has six interceptions. The Eagles allow a league-low 301 yards per game and an eighth-best 20.2 points per game.

Prediction (Season Record 11-7)

Based on the Giants’ performance against the Vikings and the rivalry between the teams, it could loom as a tight game.

The real keys are if Hurts can regain his early form, five weeks away from his shoulder injury, and if the Giants can control Sanders on the ground.

Barkley has been running hard, and Jones is playing with more confidence than ever and looks like a playoff-tested quarterback despite last week being his first playoff game.

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll has shown that he will take chances, and he may have to take a few here. The Giants can’t afford to have Hurts and Sanders take over the game early, and they need to keep the pressure off Jones and Barkley. Jones was sacked seven times in the 48-22 loss.

The Giants have had a magical run this season and can keep this one within striking distance with their defense healthy. Looking for a tighter game than expected…Eagles win 30-27

AP Photo/Abbie Parr