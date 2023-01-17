The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will head to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Playoffs Divisional Round. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Cincinnati is coming off a tight 24-17 victory over AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round after Sam Hubbard’s NFL postseason record 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown to put the Bengals up for good. Meanwhile, Buffalo also survived a close divisional rival Wild Card matchup as they took down the Miami Dolphins 34-31 on the back of a three-touchdown and 352-yard passing day from Josh Allen.

Bet $5, Get $150 for Bills vs. Bengals with today’s FanDuel NY Promo Code

This has been a hyped potential postseason matchup as both teams come into this game with 12+ wins, a division title, and serious Super Bowl aspirations.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Football Betting

Not only will this be a great game to kickoff Sunday’s Divisional Round slate, but there are a lot of betting opportunities, and with all of the top NY online sportsbooks to choose from, you can find the best odds, lines, and betting bonuses to give you a solid bankroll for the rest of the NFL playoffs.

Here are the top three offers available for Sunday’s game and the rest of the NFL playoff action.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds & Trends

The Bengals and Bills survived by the skin of their teeth in the Wild Card Round, but both teams are red hot right now, with Cincinnati winning nine-straight and the Bills riding an eight-game winning streak heading into the Divisional Round.

According to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook NY, the Bills are a 4.5-point home favorite, but there are plenty of online sportsbooks for you to choose from, which will help you become a profitable bettor in the long run as you can shop the best odds and lines.

That said, here is a peek at the best Bengals vs. Bills odds.

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati is 9-0 SU in its last nine games

Cincinnati is 12-3 against the spread (ATS) in its last 15 games

Cincinnati is 2-7 SU in its last nine games in Buffalo

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cincinnati’s last five games against the AFC East

Bills

Buffalo is 8-0 SU in its last eight games

The total has gone OVER in seven of Buffalo’s last 10 games against Cincinnati

The total has gone OVER in four of Buffalo’s last five games

Buffalo is 5-0 SU in its last five home games

Bengals vs. Bills Playoff History

This will be the third time the Bengals and Bills have faced off in the playoffs, with Cincinnati winning both previous times. The first match came in 1982 when the Bengals took down the Bills 28-21 in the Divisional Round on their way to a Super Bowl XVI appearance.

The second postseason game came in the 1989 AFC Championship when the Bengals came out on top 21-10.

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Analysis

Not only are the Bengals one of the best teams in the NFL, but they have been the second-best team against the spread (12-5 ATS), and they have actually been a more profitable team on the road, going 7-2 ATS, and covering in four-straight road games.

On the other side, Buffalo is a respectable 8-8-1 ATS on the season, but they have not been consistent at home, going 4-5 ATS at Orchard Park. However, Buffalo has dominated this series, covering 11 of their last 16 against the Bengals and winning seven of the last nine when playing in Buffalo.

The problem for Cincinnati in this matchup is that although Joe Burrow and company have been lethal on the offensive side of the ball, the injury list is starting to pile up, especially on the offensive line.

With La’el Collins on IR and Alex Cappa listed as questionable against Buffalo, the Bengals were already going to be thin on the offensive line for this playoff run. Unfortunately, Jonah Williams suffered a knee injury against the Ravens and is listed as doubtful for the Divisional Round.

Cincinnati is now down to two of its original starting five up front, and although Cincinnati made a Super Bowl run with poor offensive line play last season, the AFC is much more talented, and it is going to be hard to replicate that success from last season.

Because of that, Baltimore generated a lot of pressure and caused the Bengals’ offense to be all out of whack. While the Bills’ team leader in QB pressures is Von Miller, who has not played since Thanksgiving Day, this front seven has been solid throughout the entire season, and they should be able to take advantage of a beat-up offensive line.

It is not going to be easy for Buffalo to score on this Cincinnati defense, but there is an apparent weakness in the secondary as the Bengals’ defense is ranked 15th in yards per pass (6.6), 23rd in passing yards per game (228), and 29th in sack percentage (5.16%).

The Bengals are catching a lot of points for a team that has been one of the best ATS this season, but the Bills have the advantage on both sides of the ball. Their defense ranks ninth in Pass DVOA and fourth in yards per pass, and the Bills force the fourth-most takeaways per game.

This game will be close because of the arsenal of weapons the Bengals have in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon, but with this game in Buffalo, and the injuries Cincinnati is dealing with, the Bills will walk out of this game with a win and a cover.

Best Bet: Bills -4.5 (-114, FanDuel NY)

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes