NY Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds and Betting Preview

New York and Jacksonville meet Thursday night at MetLife in a prime-time special — both with some playoff aspirations still dancing in their heads.

The NY Jets (7-7) are coming off a disappointing 20-17 home loss to Detroit in which they allowed a late 51-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-1. Kicker Greg Zuerlein had a 58-yard field goal attempt go wide left in the closing seconds.

The Jaguars (6-8) are coming off a 40-34 stunning overtime victory at home over the Dallas Cowboys in which cornerback Raysahwn Jenkins returned a pick-six 51 yards for the winning score.

New York desperately needs a win, sitting in ninth place in the AFC playoff picture. Jacksonville is in 10th place, but the Jaguars still have a shot at winning the AFC South, as they will host Tennessee in two weeks — a team they beat a few weeks ago.

The Jets have lost three in a row and three of their last five, while the Jaguars have won two straight and three of their last four.

N.Y. Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

The point spread for this game is so close enough that it likely will be different depending on which sportsbook you use. It’s possible that if you have multiple accounts you could bet both teams as underdogs. Make sure to look for the best line possible before placing your wager.

Here are some of the best odds available at a few sportsbooks.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Jets Offense

The real question here is whether Zach Wilson will be back as a starter or if Mike White returns from his rib injury. White, who replaced Wilson as the starter three weeks ago, reportedly was dealing with repercussions from the rib injury Monday, and the Jets were scheduled to release his status by Wednesday morning.

Wilson completed 18 of 35 for 317 yards against the Lions with two touchdowns and one bad interception. His timing was a bit off, as he had his share of overthrown and underthrown passes. He did find tight end C.J. Uzomah for a pair of touchdown passes. Wilson has thrown for 1,596 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions, while White has thrown for 952 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jets need to revive their running game after gaining 50 yards against Detroit. Rookie Zonovan Knight, who had three impressive prior performances, was held to 23 yards on 13 carries. Knight had 71 yards on 16 carries against Buffalo the previous week.

Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson continues to be impressive, as he had four catches for 98 yards and has 67 receptions for 966 yards for a 14.4 yards per catch clip.

New York will come into the game ranked 19th in scoring offense (19.3 points per game), 24th in rushing offense (107.6 yards per game), and 15th in passing offense (229.2). They have allowed 35 sacks (tied for 19th). Their red-zone offense is 27th (48.8%) and their third-down offense is 36th (35.4%).

Zuerlein is eighth among kickers in scoring with 103 points on 25 of 30 field goal attempts.

Jaguars Offense

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence brought his team back from 14-0 and 27-10 deficits, and he finished the game 27 of 42 for 378 yards with four touchdowns. He did have a bad interception and a costly fumble. Lawrence has thrown for 3,520 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His completion percentage is 66%, and he has a 96.6 rating. Lawrence is ninth in passing yards among quarterbacks and is tied for fourth in touchdown passes.

Running back Travis Etienne has established himself among the league’s best. He rushed for 106 yards last week and has 917 for the season with 27 receptions.

Lawrence also has utilized an effective foursome of targets in Zay Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., Christian Kirk, and tight end Evan Engram. Zay Jones has 74 catches with five touchdowns, Kirk has 73 with seven touchdowns, and Engram has 61 with four touchdowns.

The Jaguars will enter the game as the league’s ninth-best scoring offense (22.9), 10th in passing offense (240.7), and 10th in rushing offense (127.2). They have allowed 26 sacks (tied for 26th). The Jags are tied for 13th in red-zone offense (54.9%) and 14th in red-zone offense (54.9%).

Jacksonville did suffer a major blow when left tackle Cam Robinson went down with a season-ending knee injury Sunday.

Jets Defense

The Jets’ defense uncharacteristically gave up the late touchdown against the Lions, and they just have one turnover in their last five games. They did stop the Lions inside the five-yard line on the game’s opening drive.

New York is ranked third in total defense (305.4 yards allowed per game), and it is tied for fourth in scoring defense (18.8). They are seventh in sacks (39), fourth in passing defense (193.4), and 11th in rushing defense (111.5).

Tackle Quinnen Williams, who was injured against Detroit, leads the team with 11 sacks and is tied for seventh in the league. Linebacker C.J. Mosley has a league sixth-best 130 tackles and six passes defended. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has a league-leading 16 passes defended.

The Jets are 15th in third-down defense and eighth in red-zone defense (52.8%).

Jaguars Defense

The Jaguars’ defense rallied in the second half against Dallas, pressing quarterback Dak Prescott and intercepting two passes — one being the game-winner.

Jacksonville is ranked 27th in total defense (370.7), and it is 21st in scoring defense (23.4). They are tied for 26th in sacks (26), 16th in rushing defense (118.1), and 29th in passing defense (252.6).

Linebacker Foyesade Oluokon has a league-leading 156 tackles, Jenkins had three interceptions and 11 passes defended and cornerback Darious Williams has 13 passes defended.

The Jaguars are 29th in third-down defense (46.8%) and tied for 28th in red zone defense (64.6%).

Series History and Injuries

The Jets and Jaguars are tied 8-8 in their all-time series.

New York won their last meeting in December 2021 by a 26-21 score at MetLife. The Jets have won the last five meetings at home. Jacksonville’s last win in the series was at home in 2019.

Williams (calf) should play as well as wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion). White likely will be as close to a game-time decision as possible.

Wide receivers Jeff Smith (knee) and Denzel Mims (concussion) along with cornerback Brandin Echols (quad), did not practice Monday and are doubtful.

Robinson is out for the Jaguars and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) is doubtful. Guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) is questionable.

Prediction (Overall record 9-5)

The Jets opened as a one-point favorite (-1), and it should be that kind of game. The point spread could be higher if White is cleared to play.

New York is playing for its playoff life, while Jacksonville can smell the playoffs as a divisional winner with three winnable games left. Lawrence has truly emerged as one of the game’s best young quarterbacks, and this can be a true statement game. He can’t afford to be sacked, and he will be tested by the Jets’ secondary.

The Jets’ defense will need to corral Lawrence and plug Etienne. The Jags’ defense will need to pressure Wilson or White. This game will come down to turnovers and big plays.

Jacksonville is 2-5 on the road this season, but they have played well in the past six weeks except for a flare game in Detroit. New York looks headed in the opposite direction, especially after its flop against Detroit.

Like the Jaguars here (+1) to continue their run…Jaguars win 24-20.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger