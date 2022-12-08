Caesars is getting into the streaming game with live NFL games.

The Colts vs. Cowboys game on Sunday, Dec. 4, made history, but not in the game itself. Caesars Sportsbook and the NFL made US streaming history when the Colts vs. Cowboys became the first NFL game to be streamed on a US sportsbook app.

Through a partnership with Genius Sports, the exclusive distributor of official NFL live video streams to sportsbooks, Caesars is the first US sportsbook to offer a live “Watch & Bet” feature.

“We’re excited to offer fans a new way to experience and engage with NFL content,” Brent Lawton, VP of NFL Media Strategy and Business Development, said in a press release about the new feature. “Watch and Bet is an innovative step forward in our partnerships with Genius Sports and Caesars.”

Caesars’ Watch & Bet will live-stream select regular and postseason NFL games each week. Caesars Sportsbook customers can stream the game from the app on mobile or tablet devices, with in-app features to see stats and place bets during the game.

What Does Live NFL Streaming Mean for Sports Fans and Bettors?

While some live streams of NFL games have been available internationally, Sunday’s Colts vs. Cowboys game was the first time a sportsbook offered it in the US.

“The addition of live Watch & Bet video streaming brings the best that the NFL has to offer right into the Caesars Sportsbook app,” Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said in a press release. “Delivering innovative technology like this remains a key emphasis for us, so being the first U.S. sportsbook to provide customers with in-app NFL live streaming isn’t something we take lightly.”

Anyone in a state that legally licenses Caesars Sportsbook can now use the app to live-stream select NFL games this season and postseason.

The Watch & Bet feature is available to all new and current Caesars Sportsbook users who have an active account balance and have placed a wager on the book within the past 10 months.

Users will have access to the live stream along with live in-game betting opportunities, including wagers on the moneyline, spread, player props, and more.

Partnership Between Genius Sports, NFL, and Caesars Sportsbook

The NFL’s open embrace of sports betting is a significant about-face from its stance just four years ago. Prior to the legalization of sports betting in the US in 2018, the NFL openly opposed sports wagering, claiming it would hurt the perception of the league’s integrity.

Since 2018, though, the NFL has changed its tune and cashed in on the enormous sports betting market. Legal operators run regular ads during NFL games, etc.

Genius Sports has been an official NFL partner since April 2021 as their distributor of play-by-play statistics and proprietary NGS data. They are also the NFL’s official sports betting data feed for media companies and regulated sportsbooks. The partnership also included rights to distribute live video to sportsbooks internationally. That part of the contract is finally a reality in the US.

Caesars is one of the NFL’s official sports betting partners and was the first official casino sponsor of the NFL.

