Is this really happening? Could NY Jets fans finally be looking at a season with a playoff picture? The NY Jets’ playoff odds sure seem to think it’s possible, but still very much up in the air.

The Jets (7-7) have already exceeded expectations from the start of the season, but if the playoffs started right now after Week 15, they would be on the outside looking in. But they’ve still got a chance to clinch a playoff berth if they can pass the New England Patriots (7-7) and either the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) or the Miami Dolphins (8-6) in the standings.

It may seem obvious to say, but because they have a 7-7 record, they’ll need to win more games than they lose for the rest of the season. That’s three more games. So, let’s break down the NY Jets’ odds to make the playoffs.

New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs

The Jets opened the season at pretty long odds to make the playoffs across New York sportsbooks. The team has already beaten the market with 7 wins against the original season wins total of 5.

But after their loss to the Lions in Week 15, their odds to make the playoffs have gotten a little bit longer. Most sportsbooks favor the “No.”

That does mean that for Jets fans who are ready to put money on a playoff appearance, you’re looking at a much better payout than you would have last week. Here are the most competitive futures odds for the Jets in other betting markets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the AFC playoffs and their running odds at DraftKings NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs because they have clinched, or for the Cincinnati Bengals or Baltimore Ravens because the odds are so short.

LA Chargers -1000

Miami Dolphins -280

Tennessee Titans -150

Jacksonville Jaguars +125

New England Patriots +500

NY Jets Regular Season Update

After a power surge in Weeks 4-7, when the team won its first four games in October, the Jets have hit a slump. They’ve lost three in a row and four of their last five after falling to the Lions on Sunday.

Next up for the Jets is a home game against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. They need wins, and they need them in a hurry as it seems unlikely that if they lose at home to the Jaguars this week they’ll go on the road against Seattle or Miami in the last two weeks and win those games.

New York will have to win this week with Zach Wilson at QB. The previous starter will be back in for the second-straight week after Mike White, who replaced Wilson last month, will be out for the second-straight game with a rib injury.

