A New York sports bettor achieved a dream that everyone that has ever created an online sportsbook account has had. All seven legs of an insane anytime touchdown scorer parlay cashed during Sunday’s Week 14 action in the NFL.

The parlay, which was placed at Ceasers Sportsbook NY, included Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen scoring a non-passing touchdown, with the other six legs composed of running backs; Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Cincinnati’s Samaje Perine, and Philadelphia’s Miles Sanders. Every one of these players registered at least one rushing touchdown yesterday, resulting in a $50 bet being paid out to the tune of $14,580.

Anytime TD Parlay Cashed at the Bitter End

While all seven players rushed for a touchdown, Elliott scored his only touchdown with 41 seconds left in the game, meaning this bettor had to sweat quite a bit as he watched the Dallas Cowboys go on a game-winning drive with almost no time left.

Elliott was one of three players to have been favored to score in their games, joining Henry from the Tennessee Titans and Cook from the Minnesota Vikings. The other running backs had much longer odds, with Miles Sanders sitting at +115, Harris at +135, and Perine with the longest odds of the whole slip at (+375).

Perine had longer odds because Bengals starting running back Joe Mixon returned to the lineup after a two-game absence, meaning Perine was likely to receive fewer touches.

A New York bettor cashed this 7-leg anytime TD parlay 🔥 $50 ➡️ $14,580 Ezekiel Elliott (-140)

Josh Allen (+160)

Samaje Perine (+375)

Derrick Henry (-175)

Najee Harris (+135)

Dalvin Cook (-135)

Miles Sanders (+115) pic.twitter.com/liHjNn7ffS — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 12, 2022

The only non-running back of the bunch couldn’t rely on his arm as anytime touchdown bets do not include passing touchdowns, but Allen scored early in the third quarter to cash his leg (+160). Sanders was the only one of the bunch to score multiple touchdowns, as he had two rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ demolishing of the New York Giants.

Thankfully, every game that was involved in this all-time winner was during the early slate of action, so this bettor had plenty of time to relax, watch the rest of the games, and relish in the fact that they turned $50 into $14k in just three hours.

