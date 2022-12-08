NY Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds and Betting Preview

For the Giants, it is crunch time.

New York (7-4-1), which is 1-3-1 in its last five games, will host its third NFC East game in as many weeks when division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) comes to MetLife. It will be the Giants’ fourth home game in the last five weeks.

The NY Giants are coming off a 20-20 tie at Washington at home last week in which they trailed 10-0. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 200 yards with a touchdown, and he also ran for a team-high 71 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley ran for 63 yards — one run being a 13-yard touchdown.

New York currently has one of the playoff spots, while Philadelphia can clinch the division title with a win.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Football Betting

After a tie against Washington last weekend, the Giants haven’t won in three weeks. That means the market has probably soured on New York and that perhaps there is value. If that’s your feeling and you want to wager on the Giants against the Eagles, you can do so by using one of many New York online sportsbooks.

The best part is that no matter which one of those apps you choose, you’re going to get something just for signing up. Here are the best NY sports betting bonuses available for this weekend’s NFL games.

A new era in sports betting: Caesars becomes the first US Sportsbook to offer NFL live-streaming

N.Y. Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Seven points is a lot to lay on the road in the NFL, especially when the opponent is sitting in playoff position like the Giants are. But the Eagles have been great all season so perhaps covering this point spread is attainable.

Here is a look at the best odds for each team heading into Sunday’s game.

Gang Green seek another upset: NY Jets vs. Buffalo Bills betting odds

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants Offense

Over the last five games, Barkley’s production has dipped. He has rushed for less than 70 yards in four of his last five games. He only was north of 100 yards with 152 against Houston on Nov. 13. New York still has one of the league’s better rushing offenses, averaging 149.7, which is good for sixth in the league.

Jones’s numbers aren’t glowing, but he has developed into a steady quarterback. He has thrown for 1,354 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The Giants’ passing offense is ranked 26th, averaging 180.4 yards per game.

The Giants’ 20.4 points scored per game is 21st, and their 330 yards gained per game is 22nd.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is the team’s deep threat with 33 catches for a 17.2-yard-per-catch average. Richie James is a consistent target and tight end Daniel Bellinger, who developed into a steady option before his eye injury, is back. Like James, Isaiah Hodgins has been developing in the lineup.

The Giants’ offense started slowly in the past two weeks, and it can’t afford a sluggish beginning against the Eagles. Kicker Graham Gano has made 22 of 25 field goal attempts.

Eagles Offense

Philadelphia is finally being recognized as a possible Super Bowl contender.

The Eagles’ offense has scored 28.2 points per game — the second-highest average in the league — and it has averaged 402.4 yards per game, which is also the league’s second-best mark. They have rushed for 154.6 yards per game (fifth) and thrown for 247.8 (12th).

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is having an MVP year with 2,940 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has been a productive import from Tennessee with 61 catches for 950 yards with nine touchdowns. Devonta Smith, their top pick from last year, is emerging with 61 catches for 711 yards with four touchdowns. Running back Miles Sanders has 924 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Eagles’ average of 3.7 touchdowns per game is the league’s best.

Giants Defense

The defense has given up an average of 21 points per game, which is 12th in the league. Yet, they have allowed 141 yards rushing (26th) and 218 yards passing (18th) per game.

They had five sacks last week against Washington’s Taylor Heinicke and have 25 for the season. Still, they only have four interceptions all season. They also have allowed 14 of their 25 touchdowns through the air.

That has been the tale of a true bend-but-don’t-break defense under coordinator Wink Martindale. It hasn’t been pretty, but they have gotten the job done to help produce seven wins.

Tackle Dexter Lawrence leads the team with six sacks, and the unit got a big lift with the return of linebacker/edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who registered a sack last week.

Eagles Defense

Because of their high-flying offense, the Eagles’ defense often gets overlooked.

They have issued 18.8 points per game, seventh best, but they have allowed 296.4 yards per game, which is the second-lowest total. They allow 117.9 rushing yards per game (17th), but their passing defense (178.5) is the league’s best.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards has a team-high 107 tackles, and corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson is tied for the league lead in interceptions with six. The Eagles lead the league with 15 interceptions.

The Eagles have allowed a league-low 4.7 yards per play.

Series History and Injuries

The Eagles lead this venerable series, 90-88-1. Philadelphia won the last meeting by a 34-10 score at Lincoln Financial Field. New York’s last win was at MetLife by a 13-7 score on Nov. 28, 2021.

Philadelphia has won nine of the last 11 contests.

The Giants still have an extended injury list. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu (neck), and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) did not practice Wednesday and are doubtful for Sunday.

Wide receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring), and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (knee), were limited in practice and are questionable.

Philadelphia linebacker Shaun Bradley (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and is doubtful, and wide receiver Quez Watkins (shoulder), and linebacker Kyzir White (ankle) were limited and are questionable.

Prediction (Overall record 7-5)

On paper, this looks like it could be a double-digit win for the Eagles. The Giants will have to rely on a supportive and loud home crowd here. It will come down to Barkley surpassing the 100-yard mark for the Giants to keep it close. Gano can be the difference maker here.

The Giants will show whether they are a true contender, and the Eagles want to tuck away the division. Big Blue also will need to apply the same kind of pressure on Hurts as they had on Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.

I like the seven points with the Giants, and there is something in the air in the Meadowlands that smells like an upset…Giants win 27-24

AP Photo/John Munson