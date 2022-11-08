With a hard-fought World Series finally over — and a recession narrowly avoided if you believe in that stuff — it’s time to look toward next year. Today we’re looking at the NY Mets’ 2023 World Series Odds, and whether we can hope for another run at history.

For Mets fans and sports bettors, it’s feeling tough to find optimism again. 2022 felt like their chance to go all the way, with team chemistry that may be hard to duplicate. A disappointing postseason has some fans wondering if the team missed the window of opportunity.

But not so fast — let’s see what the odds are saying.

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

Here are the Mets’ odds to win the 2023 World Series at some of the best NY online sportsbooks. They rank fifth or sixth in the odds, depending on the sportsbook.

Here is a look at the top teams on the odds boards and the best odds available.

The Mets are in the top 10 favorites to win next year’s World Series. The 2023 odds opened with the Mets in sixth place behind their local rival the New York Yankees and their divisional rival the Atlanta Braves. But still, the sixth spot is nothing to be mad about.

Before the start of the 2022 season, the Mets’ odds were at +1000 on BetMGM. It seems the team is looking at similar odds for next year, which could indicate another chance to run for the title. We’ll keep an eye on the odds in the offseason as management makes roster changes.

NY Mets Biggest Offseason Questions

The Mets got their offseason off to a strong start by re-signing Edwin Díaz to a five-year $102 million contract. It’s a huge contract and a calculated risk. It’s tough for a closer to repeat such a strong season, but Díaz — and his trumpets — is definitely one you don’t want to lose.

But the Mets’ front office faces some big questions over the offseason. GM Billy Eppler and Manager Buck Showalter have said they don’t think the Mets need major changes — they had a great regular season after all. But what might they do before next season?

Here are big questions that will influence the Mets’ off-season decisions.

Jacob deGrom Drama

After a disappointing postseason that can be partially blamed on pitching, it’s anyone’s guess whether the Mets will be willing to pay the high price to keep deGrom. And on deGrom’s side, he has expressed the desire to opt-out of his final guaranteed year.

The Mets are certainly going to lose a pitcher or two, whether it’s deGrom, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, or Carlos Carrasco, who are all potential free agents. In deGrom, they have their best shot at the best pitcher in the league, but his injury-riddled recent seasons make him more of a question mark.

The Bullpen

Pretty much the entire bullpen is set to hit free agency: Adam Ottavino, Trevor May, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Tommy Hunter, Mychal Givens, and Trevor Williams.

Edwin Díaz was also set for free agency, but as we mentioned, the Mets have already locked in the fan-favorite closer.

But for the rest of the pen, they have options galore (more than two dozen by some counts) and need some luck to land on the right mix. The market for relief pitchers is crowded and often unpredictable.

Position Players Intact, except Brandon Nimmo

Part of this question is … well, not really a question. Eight of the Mets’ nine regular starters remain with the team next season, as well as their backup catcher and DH. The open question is Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo, the Met’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, is a free agent — and an expensive one. The Mets could decide the cost is worth it and bring Nimmo back, they could opt for a cheaper option for the lineup to save money or go for an even more expensive risk and hopeful reward. They could also simply rely on their younger prospects.

Either way, it’s a big question for the front office to answer.

NY Mets 2022 Season Recap

The Mets had a historic regular season, cracking 100 wins for the first time since 1988. They had the best pitcher in baseball, Jacob deGrom. They had the best closer in Edwin Díaz. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso combined for more than 240 RBIs during the regular season.

And yet. They lost to the Padres in the NL wild-card series and said farewell to their greater postseason hopes right at home on Citi Field.

“Nobody cared that we won 101 games,” said Brandon Nimmo after the Mets’ loss in the postseason. “Just that we lost the last two.”

The Mets’ downward spiral at the end of the season was a real heartbreaker for fans who at one point felt the team was destined for its first World Series appearance since 2015 and its first World Series title since 1986.

Now those hopes are postponed — until next year.

AP Photo/John Minchillo