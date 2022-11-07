New York Yankees World Series Odds

With the Astros’ World Series win on Nov. 5, the 2022 MLB season has come to a dramatic close. While things didn’t pan out the way the New York Yankees hoped, it’s time to look at the Yankees’ 2023 World Series odds.

The Bronx Bombers had a roller coaster of a 2022 season, with historic highs and gut-wrenching lows. Aaron Judge and his home run race were the talk of the baseball world, and his power-hitting helped blast the Yankees to an early lead in the American League. But in the end, it wasn’t the Yankees’ season. A sweep by the Astros in the ALCS put an end to New York’s 2022 dreams.

But fans never stop hoping — and NY online sportsbooks are already looking toward next season. Let’s look at the Yankees’ odds to win the 2023 World Series.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

The Yankees haven’t been to the World Series in 13 years. What will it take to break the drought?

The good news is that the Yankees’ odds haven’t changed much compared to the 2022 preseason. Last year, BetMGM NY had the Pinstripes at +1100 before the season started.

The 2023 World Series odds started the Yankees in the top five. If they can keep Aaron Judge and make more good moves during the offseason, Yankees fans should feel good about the 2023 season.

NY Yankees Biggest Offseason Questions

Let’s look at some of the biggest questions that Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone and the front office will face over the offseason.

Aaron Judge

Obviously, the biggest question for the offseason is whether Judge stays or goes. Just before the 2022 season started, Judge turned down an eight-year, $230.5 million contract extension. While he is still saying publicly that he wants to stay with the Yankees, fans are worried that privately he may feel differently.

His decision to turn down the offer was a bet on himself that paid off. The Athletic estimates Judge could cash in an extra $100 million as a free agent.

If Judge leaves, the Yankees may focus on the shortstop position or go for superstar Shohei Ohtani. But Ohtani will be a free agent at the end of next season, so they risk getting him on a short-term rental.

The Yankees’ have immense resources and immense reasons to keep Judge in town. If Judge honestly wants to stay with New York, management will find a way to keep him.

Yankees’ Other Free Agents

The Yankees have several other free agents to coax back or wave farewell to.

Anthony Rizzo

Luis Severino

Andrew Benintendi

Matt Carpenter

Marwin Gonzalez

Zack Britton

Miguel Castro

Chad Green

Jameson Taillon

Aroldis Chapman

Of these, Rizzo and Severino are the most likely to continue on with the Yankees next season. Benintendi is also expected to re-sign.

Potential Yankees Trades

The players most likely for a trade include Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson, and Aaron Hicks.

The Yankees were in talks with the Marlins to exchange Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza for starting pitcher Pablo López but decided against the price. Torres had a strong season and could make for good leverage if the Yankees decide they don’t need him.

Donaldson joined the Yankees during the last offseason but didn’t turn into the force they’d hoped for. He had his highest strikeout rate since 2014 and hit 44% in the postseason. Hicks also had a disappointing season with just eight homers and 10 steals.

Some fans and analysts are also discussing the potential of a Giancarlo Stanton trade. Many feel that Stanton clogs up the DH position and hasn’t proven to be a good fit for the Yankees, despite how well he played in the postseason. But Stanton has a no-trade clause, so unless another team wants him and he wants them, the Yankees are pretty stuck.

Yankees 2022 Season Recap

The Yankees had a stellar 2022 season, winning the AL East and coming in second overall in the American League with a record of 99-63. But the season’s end felt like an anticlimax, with a tough second half and a less-than-starry postseason.

In June, it seemed like the Yankees might have one of the most successful seasons in their franchise history. The team seemed near unbeatable and was expected to be the first to 100 wins. But a slump through August dampened the Pinstripes’ hopes, and they dropped to fifth place by the end of the season and never quite cracked 100.

With a bye to the ALDS, the Yankees then had a tough run against the Cleveland Guardians, going a full five games to advance to the ALCS. A sweep by the Astros ended the 2022 season – but with fresh determination to come back next year and finally break their World Series drought.

AP Photo/John Minchillo