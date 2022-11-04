NY Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Odds and Betting Preview

Which Jets team will we see for the rest of the season? The New York Jets are coming off a disappointing loss to New England at home that broke a four-game winning streak, and certainly will need to rebound quickly to begin the second half of the season. Their task is a tall one with the first-place Buffalo Bills (6-1) coming to MetLife. Buffalo is coming off a 27-17 victory over Green Bay, and the Bills have won four straight. Now, the Jets will need to regroup before their bye week. The glaring onus will fall on Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson, who threw three interceptions in the New England loss. When they return on Nov. 20, they have to travel up to Foxboro for a rematch with the Patriots.

N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

The Jets lost rookie RB Breece Hall to a season-ending injury two weeks ago, and last week they lost their four-game losing streak. While the Jets are on a bit of a low, the Bills are flying high, and that’s why they are favored by a hefty number for Sunday’s game.

Here are some of the best odds available at a few sportsbooks.

If you want to wager on something other than the point spread and the total, check out this week’s Jets. vs. Bills player prop bets.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Jets Offense

Wilson was 20-for-41 for 355 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions last week against the Pats. For the year, Wilson is 78 of 142 for 1,048 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. His touchdown total is last in the league for a starting quarterback.

Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson continues to surface as a steady outlet for his quarterback. He has six catches for 115 yards last week, and he leads the team with 34 catches for 429 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Conklin has been the big surprise with 32 catches for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Conklin had six catches for 79 yards last week.

Without Breece Hall, the Jets must find a way to keep their running game at a high level and not abandon it. They managed 51 yards on 15 carries against New England. Michael Carter had a team-high 26 yards and newcomer James Robinson had 17.

The Jets ranked 19th overall in total offense (338.1 yards per game), scoring a clip of 20.9 points per game (16th). Their passing offense is 14th (229 yards per game) and their running game is 20th (108.8 yards per game) The Jets have allowed 19 sacks this season.

Zach Wilson isn’t conceding anything to the heavily favored Bills.

“Those guys are good, but we’re good,” Zach Wilson said. “We’re a good team. We’re close. We’re getting closer every week. I think for us it’s going out there and taking on the challenge, understanding we can beat these guys.”

Bills Offense

The Bills head into MetLife with the top team in total offense (430.6), first in passing offense (307.7), and 14th in rushing offense (122.9). They are second in scoring offense, tallying 27.7 points per contest.

Quarterback Josh Allen was 13-for-25 for 218 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions apiece. Allen has 19 touchdowns for the season along with 2,148 yards, but he has a glowing six interceptions, which is unusual.

Stefon Diggs has truly emerged as Allen’s go-to guy as he has 55 catches for 364 yards with seven touchdowns. Running back Devin Singletary has been his No. 2 target with 23 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. Singletary had 67 yards rushing against Green Bay last week and has 323 for the season. Diggs had six catches for 108 yards with a touchdown against the Packers. Recently acquired running back Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis can be a major threat running and catching the ball.

The Bills amazingly have a third down conversion rate of 50.6%, which is second in the league.

Jets Defense

The unit wasn’t at fault last week against New England. The Jets sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones six times and held him to 194 yards passing. Rhamondre Stevenson gained 71 of the Pats’ 127 rushing yards.

Overall, the Jets’ defense is ranked sixth, allowing 311.1 yards per game. Their rushing defense is ninth (108 yards allowed per game) and their passing defense is 10th (203.4). Overall, the unit’s scoring defense is 11th (19.9 points allowed per game).

Linebacker CJ Mosley is the team’s soul on defense with 82 tackles and a streak of 23 games in which he has recorded seven or more tackles in a game.

Edge rusher Carl Lawson is starting to be a factor with four sacks, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is having an All-Pro type of season with six of the team’s 21 sacks. Safety Lamarcus Joyner has three interceptions.

Jets’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich described the Bills as a “Super Bowl-level offense to see where we stand.”

His defense certainly will find out.

Bills Defense

Buffalo hasn’t missed a beat from last season. The Bills’ defense is ranked third overall in total defense (298 yards allowed per game). Their rushing defense is fourth (95 yards allowed per game) and their passing defense is ninth (203.1). The Bills have allowed a meager 14 points per game, the best in the league. They have 21 sacks with Von Miller notching six of them.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has a team-high 52 stops, but this is a true team unit full of contributors. Jordan Poyer is tied for the league lead in interceptions with four, and the team leads the league with 11 picks.

Zach Wilson was 7-for-20 for 87 yards and was sacked eight times in the season finale against the Bills in January.

Injuries and Series History

Jets’ wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) is doubtful. Joyner (hip), offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), guard Nate Hebrig (hand), and tight end C.J. Uzomah (shoulder) should play.

For the Bills, Poyer (elbow), linebacker Matt Milano (oblique), and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) are questionable. Edmunds (heel), Miller (vet rest), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (vet rest), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), cornerback Mitch Morse (elbow) and guard Rodger Safford (vet rest) should play.

The Bills lead the overall series, 67-56-1. They have won the last four meetings, the latest in the season finale in Buffalo, 27-10, last year.

The Jets’ last win in the series was Dec. 29, 2019, in Buffalo by a 13-6 score. Their last win at home was Nov. 7, 2017 — ironically five years ago — by a 24-21 score. Over the last 10 years, Buffalo has won 14 of the 20 contests.

Prediction

This is a very tempting game to take the Jets with the 11.5-point spread. Zach Wilson looked like a raw rookie last week, weak in fundamentals and judgment. The Jets will need to get their running game going, and Wilson will have to utilize all of his options. New York’s defense will face its stiffest test, and it should respond. I have been riding the Jets for the past few weeks, and I still have some positive vibes here. Like the spread, and it comes down to Wilson – Bills, 34-23

Overall record: 5-3

