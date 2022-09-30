Now, this is what I call baseball! The Mets and the Braves clash in Atlanta tonight, kicking off a much anticipated three-game series that could decide the title for the NL East. The teams are separated by just one game, and the ramifications of this series could be the difference in going deep into the playoffs or getting knocked out in the Wild Card round.

Will fortune favor the Braves or could the Mets punch their ticket straight to the NLDS? We’ve got the Mets vs. Braves odds and a full preview of the series for sports bettors watching the games this weekend.

“I’m sure it’s going to be as close to a playoff atmosphere as you can get without being in the playoffs,” Mets pitcher Drew Smith said after striking out two in the 10th for the Mets’ Wednesday night win.

Smith is right. The NL East is the only division still undecided, and the Mets and Braves are about as close as you can get. The teams went into Wednesday night tied, but a close win by the Mets over the Marlins and an Atlanta loss to the Nationals put New York ahead by a one-game margin. They go into the series with records of 98-58 and 97-59.

–The Mets can clinch the NL East with a weekend sweep in Atlanta. –Taking 2 of 3 would lower the magic number to 1 for the final series of the season. –Winning one would mean the Mets still control their destiny in the final series. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) September 29, 2022

The Mets have gone 9-6 in their last 15 games, while the Braves have gone 10-5. Again, so close. Mets manager Buck Showalter decided to change the Mets’ pitching rotation with Jacob deGrom starting Friday, Sept. 30, instead of Saturday. That also gives the Mets a chance to start deGrom in the Mets’ final game on Wednesday if the title is still on the line at that point. (More on deGrom in our pitching matchups and player props.)

The Mets are, of course, going with their three top starters for this series: deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt. But the relief pitchers, too, are going to be key to success for both teams.

The Mets have prevailed in 9 of their 16 matchups against the Braves so far this season. In Atlanta, though, the Mets are down one game to the Braves, going 3-4 at Truist Park and 6-3 in Citi Field. Without further ado, let’s get into the Mets vs. Braves odds, pitching matchups, and best player props to bet on in what will be a massively popular series this weekend.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Braves

Friday, Sep 30, 7:20 p.m. ET — Jacob deGrom (5-3) vs. Max Fried (13-7) DeGrom is inarguably the best pitcher in baseball, though he’s only played part of the season after being sidelined with injury until August. He’s putting up mega stats, though, with an ERA of 2.93, a WHIP of 0.74, and 91 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. More on deGrom’s recent play in the props section below.

Saturday, Oct 1, 7:20 p.m. ET — Max Scherzer (11-4) vs. Kyle Wright (20-5) Scherzer also had issues with injury for part of the season but played more than deGrom and put up stellar numbers. He’s a relentless force, pitching 139.2 innings over just 22 games. He’s posting an ERA of 2.13, a 0.88 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts.

Sunday, Oct 2, 7:08 p.m. ET — Chris Bassitt (15-8) vs. Charlie Morton (9-6) Bassitt anchored the Mets’ starting pitching when deGrom and Scherzer were out, and he’s obviously the third-best starter on the team. It looks like Showalter switched up the rotation so deGrom can pitch their last game, but that’s not a knock on Bassitt’s skill. He has a 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 165 strikeouts.



Injury Updates for the New York Mets

Starling Marte is still out as of two days ago when Showalter said his return was “not imminent.” Marte has a fractured right middle finger. Jeff McNeil, Tyler Naquin, and Darin Ruf are filling in the gap in right field while Marte is out.

Other players who may return in October for the playoffs include 3B Brett Baty (right thumb), RHP Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness), and LHP Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery).

Player Props for Mets vs. Braves

Player props are a great way to mix up your wagers and have a little more fun with them. Here are some of the best player props for leading Mets and Braves players in this series.

Jacob deGrom

While deGrom is the star of the pitching rotation, he had a bad outing the last time we saw him. In Saturday’s game against the Oakland A’s – arguably an easy team to pitch against – he pitched just four innings and allowed five runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out five. But the team doesn’t seem all that worried about deGrom, and in a game that matters this much, we expect him to be ready with peak performance. The oddsmakers clearly expect a massive game from deGrom tonight.

Pete Alonso

Alonso is setting records for the Mets franchise as we close out the 2022 season. On Sunday, he clocked his 128th RBI, surpassing the Mets’ RBI record for a single season. Then, on Tuesday, he hit a three-run homer to get his 40th of the season. He’s the only player in Mets’ franchise history to get 40 homers in two different seasons. He has nine home runs so far in September, and 26 RBIs. He didn’t contribute much in Wednesday’s game against the Marlins, but maybe he was shoring up his strength for the Braves? We’re going Over on the hits and under on the homers for tonight’s game. Alonso is slashing .260/.347/.536.

Eduardo Escobar

Escobar was inconsistent this season, partially due to some injury issues. But he has hit his stride at just the right time. He delivered big on Wednesday night, batting in all five of the Mets runs and putting New York back ahead of Atlanta going into this series. If he can find consistency over the next week, his hot bat could help clinch the title. In 2022 he has 20 homers, 68 RBIs, and is slashing .240/.291/.433.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor may be the Mets’ best all-around player – a huge change from his slump year in 2021. He’s a fan favorite and a strong team player at shortstop. He has 25 home runs and 103 RBIs and is slashing at .274/.343/.475.

Max Fried

Braves’ ace Max Fried is a powerhouse on the mound this year. While he had a tough game against the Mets in July, he’s unlikely to make the same mistakes/bad pitches in a game that matters this much. According to Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, “He’s the one that you want out there.” He currently has a season ERA of 2.50, 1.02 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts in 180.1 innings played. Fried is expected to have a great game tonight, though not as great as deGrom’s. Our fingers are crossed.

