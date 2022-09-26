The Yankees are in Toronto tonight, Sept. 26 in a battle for the AL East that will have playoff consequences for both teams. In the Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds, the Jays have a slight edge on the Yankees. Playing at home and with slightly more on the line, Toronto is expected by the oddsmakers to swing big in the three-game series. But if the Yankees can win any of the three games, they’ll clinch the AL East title for good.

The Yankees have already clinched their playoff berth, with a 94-58 record ensuring they’ll be in the top teams of the AL at the end of the regular season. However, they haven’t yet clinched the AL East title, which is what they’ve set their sights on since training camp. They need two wins of their own or two losses by the Blue Jays by the end of the regular season. The Blue Jays are 8.5 games behind the Yankees, with New York playing 10 more games and Toronto nine.

According to FanGraphs’ postseason odds, the Blue Jays have a 99.9% chance of making the playoffs – though it’s not nailed in yet. At this point, though, the Jays are really in a battle for a better playoff seed. At 86-67, the Jays have the best record of the AL wild-card contenders. The Rays and Mariners are close behind with 84-69 and 83-69 respectively.

Of course, sports fans will have their eyes on history, too. Since hitting his 60th home run last Tuesday, Aaron Judge has been on the cusp of tying Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 homers. Every game is a chance to tie, and then make, history. We’ll look at Judge’s odds in the player props below.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the second and third games of the series. Here are the times for each game, and we’ll update Toronto’s starting pitchers as soon as they are announced.

Monday, Sept 26, 7:07 p.m. ET — Luis Severino (6-3) vs. Kevin Gausman (12-10)

— Luis Severino (6-3) vs. Kevin Gausman (12-10) Tuesday, Sept 27, 7:07 p.m. ET — Jameson Taillon (13-5) vs. TBD

— Jameson Taillon (13-5) vs. TBD Wednesday, Sept 28, 7:07 p.m. ET — Gerrit Cole (12-7) vs. TBD

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

Frankie Montas (shoulder) still hasn’t resumed a throwing program as of yesterday. He was placed on the 15-day IL last Tuesday. DJ LeMahieu (toe), who we thought might be activated in the series against Boston, is still out and now uncertain for a regular season return. Both Matt Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi are hopefuls to return for the postseason, though it’s tough to tell at this point if either will make it.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

If you’re looking to bet beyond game lines, here are a few of the best player props for the Yankees @ Blue Jays game tonight. The odds will stay updated throughout the three-game series.

Aaron Judge

Judge is on the cusp of tying and then breaking Roger Maris’ 61-homer AL record. Though Judge was a key player in the Yankees’ sweep of Boston over the weekend, he couldn’t quite get that elusive number 61. Can he do it in Toronto, or will he return home Friday and make history at home? New Yorkers wouldn’t mind if he waits to hit numbers 61 and 62 in Yankee Stadium, but we’ll take it whenever it comes.

He has 10 games left to hit two homers and seal his place at the top of homer history. Judge is also chasing the AL Triple Crown. Judge and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts are tied for the AL lead with a .314 batting average. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is close behind at .313. Judge leads in homers and RBIs.

At this point, we’re putting money on Judge every game. It’s just more fun.

Gleyber Torres

Torres has twice hit two homers in one game this month, including two in the same inning during last Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh. Torres is a fun young player to watch and has clocked in 24 home runs this season — six of them in September. He’s slashing .264/.330/.454.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo hit his 32nd home run of the season Saturday, getting two runs and breaking a 5-5 tie. He’s recently returned off the IL after missing 14 games and has hit two home runs and three RBIs in his six games back. Overall for the season, Rizzo is slashing .223/.337/.492.

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh