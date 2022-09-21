Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is in the midst of a monster individual season. If he closes strong, he could win the Triple Crown in the American League. It’s a rare feat, but because this season has gone so well, the Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds are reasonable.

As of Sept. 21, Judge leads the American League in all three triple crown categories: batting average, home runs, and runs batted in. The last batter to achieve the triple crown was Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Only two Yankees have done it: Mickey Mantle most recently in 1956, and Lou Gehrig in 1934.

It has been accomplished 10 times in the American League since 1901.

Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds

Judge has 60 homers entering New York’s game against the Pirates on Sept. 21, which leaves him one shy of tying the AL record set by Roger Maris in 1961, also for the Yankees. Judge has 23 more home runs than the next AL batter. His 128 RBIs comfortably lead the league.

At least one of the NY online sportsbooks lists Aaron Judge Triple Crown Odds as better than even money. DraftKings NY has “Aaron Judge to win AL Triple Crown, YES” at -115. The “NO” bet is -105.

SuperBook has Judge’s triple crown chances at -105 for YES and NO at -115 as of games played through Sept. 20.

Earlier this week, as Judge started to climb the batting average leaders, Caesars Sportsbook NY added Triple Crown Odds. They have it listed at +100 for YES and -130 for NO. That means you’d need to wager $130 to win $100 if you think Judge will not lead the league in all three triple crown categories.

Under its MLB Player Specials, FanDuel NY offers “Either Aaron Judge or Paul Goldschmidt Wins Triple Crown 2022,” and has the odds at -155.

Goldschmidt, the All-Star first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, currently does not lead any of the NL Triple Crown categories, but he is second in the batting race, five homers behind the leader, and second in RBIs with 112 through Sept. 2o games. A National League player has not won the triple crown since Joe Medwick did it in 1937, also for the Cardinals.

Neither BetMGM nor BetRivers has Triple Crown Odds available for Aaron Judge at this time.

Aaron Judge Closing in Strong Fashion

With his torrid September, when the Yankee outfielder has batted a blistering .475 with nine homers and 15 RBI, Judge has vaulted ahead of batting title contenders Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins and Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. The last time a Yankee won the batting crown in a full season was in 1998 when Bernie Williams did it. A right-handed-hitting Yankee has not won the batting title since George “Snuffy” Stirnweiss in 1945.

Judge led the AL in home runs in 2017 when he blasted 52. He is poised to set not only the Yankee franchise single-season record but also the AL mark. Many would consider his 60-home run season the first since Maris not to be tainted by steroid allegations. No Yankee has led the league in RBI since Curtis Granderson in 2011.

Judge’s name is seen all over most sportsbooks for prop bets. BetMGM New York has it at -5000 for the Yankee to set the single-season AL home run record. MVP odds for Judge have been removed by BetMGM, with his great September moving him into a strongly favored position.

At Caesars, you can wager on which team Judge will hit his 62nd record-setting homer against. The current favorite is Boston at +120 (the Yankees play the Sox from Thursday to Sunday). Caesars has odds at +1600 that Judge DOES NOT HIT his 62nd versus the Pirates, whom New York plays Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, at Yankee Stadium.

DraftKings’ odds reflect the mood of the sportsbook about Judge winning the AL MVP for the first time: the sportsbook has odds at -20000 for that to happen.

