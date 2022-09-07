DraftKings NY Promo Code for NFL Kickoff: Bills vs. Rams

It’s finally here! NFL football is back this Thursday with a much-anticipated battle between east and west — the Buffalo Bills vs. the LA Rams. If you’re looking to wager on the game, we’ve got a DraftKings NY promo code for new users that will make your money go even further. Get all the details on how to sign up and leverage DraftKings NY’s promo code for Bills vs. Rams this Thursday.

The game is in LA at the SoFi Stadium, and Josh Allen will be leading his Buffalo team against Matthew Stafford and a formidable Rams offense. We've got all the NFL odds on the game plus a preview of the matchup. Let's dig into what to expect from the clash with moneylines, spread, total, and more. The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC.

Bills vs. Rams Best Odds and Series Preview

This NLF Kickoff game could be a preview of this year’s Super Bowl matchup – and, in fact, a lot of sports fans feel that this game is the Super Bowl that should have been.

Last year, the Bills got knocked out of the running by the Chiefs in a heartbreaking overtime defeat in the Divisional Playoff. Now, with the Rams as defending Super Bowl champions, the Bills have a chance to show their stuff to launch the 2022 season.

Both teams boast high-powered offenses and celebrity quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford. The Bills also have the best defense in football right now. While they won’t be in their home stadium with Bills Mafia in full force, the Buffalo team is the betting favorite as we start the week.

Check out the latest updated odds from DraftKings for the NFL Kickoff.

Bills With the Edge

The Bills have had a great preseason and are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl this year. The team is ready for a win, after three stellar seasons that ended in disappointing playoff runs.

What gives them the edge against the Rams in Thursday’s game is their best-in-the-league defense. The Bills allowed the fewest points in the NFL in the 2021-2022 season, and they added star linebacker Von Miller to the lineup for this season.

But it’s not just the defense. The Bills led the AFC in scoring last season with 483 points. Their hero-status QB Josh Allen is fresh off a historic season in which he threw for 36 touchdowns and ran another six. He’s the first player to record over 4,000 passing yards plus 750 rushing yards.

The Bills tend to struggle more on the road, with all four of their last playoff exists happening away from home, but the team is looking even stronger this year, with time spent well in the offseason shoring up an already outstanding team.

We think the Rams might be suffering a bit from some post-Super Bowl hangovers, so our money is on the Bills to cover the 2.5-point spread. Either way, though, we expect a fantastic game to launch a great season.

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex