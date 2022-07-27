It’s a good time to be a Bills fan. Bills Mafia is gearing up for the season as NFL teams get training camp into full swing. If you’re a sports betting fan, it’s time to put some money behind this promising Buffalo team while you swear allegiance to QB Josh Allen. Odds are up for the 2022-2023 season, and we’ve got the best Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 odds.

After a crushing overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021-22 Divisional playoff, the Bills have rallied as Super Bowl favorites for the 2022-2023 season. They’ve made two consecutive playoff appearances and are looking to finally make it to the Super Bowl and win.

This year, the Bills have what many deem the best roster in football, or at least in the AFC. With Allen at the helm and Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis receiving — plus last season’s No. 1 defense — could this be the Bills’ season?

Here’s what the odds are saying.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Odds

The Bills opened as the betting favorite for the 2023 Super Bowl across NY sports betting apps. Tampa Bay is a close second with the off-again-on-again return of superstar quarterback Tom Brady. The handful of top contenders also includes the Chiefs, the Rams, and the Packers, all with some of the league’s top quarterbacks.

Buffalo Bills Odds to Win AFC Championship

To get to the Super Bowl, the Bills will almost certainly have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, who have foiled their playoff drives the past two years. This year, the Bills are significant favorites to win the AFC Championship.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History

It’s been a tough road for Buffalo, and the oddsmakers clearly think their time has come.

The team has made four Super Bowl appearances in Super Bowl 25, 26, 27, and 28 but has yet to win the title.

The Bills suffered a long playoff drought from 1999 to 2017. The 2017 season was the first under the leadership of GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, and that’s when the tide started to change.

In the 2018 NFL draft, Buffalo drafted “savior QB” Josh Allen as the seventh overall pick. That season, Allen competed for the position as starting quarterback and played to a record of 5-6 when he was starting. In 2019, he won the spot as the opening-day starter and a team captain. The Bills have made it to the playoffs every year since.

They still haven’t reached the Super Bowl with Allen, getting closest in 2020 but losing in the AFC Championship game to — you guessed it — the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how the Josh Allen years stack up:

2019: Regular-season record 10-6, lost Wild Card Playoffs

2020: Regular-season record 13-3, lost Conference Championship

2021: Regular-season record 11-6, lost Divisional Playoffs

Updates From Bills’ Offseason and Training Camp

In the offseason, Beane made some great moves to improve on 2021’s already-solid roster. The team signed DE Von Miller, OL Rodger Saffold, DTs Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones, WR Jamison Crowder, TE O.J. Howard, CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook, WR Khalil Shakir, P Matt Araiza, LBs Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, and OL Luke Tenuta.

Analysts are particularly excited about veteran Von Miller and first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam from Florida.

The Bills started their training camp early, with rookies reporting July 18 and veterans joining July 23. The latest other teams had veterans report was on July 26.

Full contact practices start July 30-August 2.

