The US Open is moving into the first day of the fourth round. After tomorrow’s final Round of 16 matches, the quarterfinals start on Tuesday, and the final matchups start to take shape. Already this Open has made history with a thrilling and emotional — and potentially final — match for Serena Williams. Today, we’ve got the US Open betting odds for Day 7 and everything sports bettors need to know about the best matchups going down the stretch.

Sunday’s schedule is packed with several critical matches to watch. The No. 1 male player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, goes up against tennis’ young firebrand Nick Kyrgios. Wimbledon runner-up and a woman of many “firsts,” Ons Jabeur, sees if she can take it to the quarterfinals of her next Grand Slam. One of tennis’ youngest stars, Coco Gauff, faces a chance to extend her dominating run. And Serena’s last opponent, Ajla Tomljanovic, who wowed fans with her composure and grace on Friday, is up for another elimination match.

We’ve got a full preview of the matches to watch and all the latest US Open Day 7 odds and picks.

U.S. Open Betting Odds and Picks for Day 7, Sept. 4

Sports bettors in the New York area can find excellent wagers on the top NY online sportsbooks, from moneylines to futures to sets and scores. Here are the top matches we’re watching today.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Nick Kyrgios – 7:00 p.m. ET

Tonight’s match will be Medvedev’s toughest battle so far to defend his US Open title and his spot as the No. 1 men’s single player in the world. The Russian player hasn’t dropped a set in the Open so far, but Nick Kyrgios isn’t just any other player. Kyrgios has a flashy trick shot and has defeated Medvedev in three of their four duels together. The two men played each other at the Canadian Open last month, and Kyrgios knocked Medvedev out in the second round in three sets.

Kyrgios, while a controversial figure on and off the court, has been on the rise this year, ranking No. 25 in the world and getting runner-up at Wimbledon. But Medvedev is one of the best we’ve ever seen and the first to get to No. 1 outside of the “Big Four” since 2004.

In terms of US Open betting odds, these are easily the closest odds we’ve seen on Medvedev for the entire tournament. In his last round, he was favored at between -2500 to -4000 vs now just hitting -200 at the most.

All eyes will be on the match in Arthur Ashe tonight, and tennis fans expect it to be electric. If you’re looking to throw some bucks into more interesting wagers, here are a few that caught our attention on Caesars Sportsbook NY:

Match to last 5 sets: +230

+230 Both players to win a set: Yes (-185); No (+145)

Yes (-185); No (+145) Medvedev to win 3-0: +230

+230 Kyrgios to win 3-0: +575

Ons Jabeur vs. Veronika Kudermetova – 8:15 p.m. ET (Estimated Time)

The second match in Arthur Ashe tonight features rising star and Wimbledon women’s runner-up Ons Jabeur vs No. 18-ranked player Veronika Kudermetova. While Jabeur is No. 5 in the world right now, the odds are still pretty close for their matchup.

The last time the two women dueled was in early August at the Silicon Valley Classic. Kudermetova won in two sets and knocked Jabeur out of the quarter-final. The two have clashed four times with Kudermetova winning every time. Kudermetova hasn’t dropped a set yet in this US Open, while Jabeur has lost only one, going 4-6 to Shelby Rogers in their first game on Friday.

While it would be exciting to see Jabeur make it to the finals again (she would be the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam!), Kudermetova has the slight edge in this match.

If you’re looking to bet beyond the game lines, here are a few wagers we like on BetMGM NY:

Jabeur to win 2-1: +333

+333 Kudermetova to win 2-0: +220

+220 Total games over/under 20.5: Over (-165); Under (+120)

Other Top Matches for US Open Day 7 Odds

As we mentioned, sports bettors can wager on several tight matches today. We’re in the round of 16, so the players who have made it this far are the best in the world, and all are bringing their A game for a chance to play in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff, my pick to go all the way, now has +650 odds on FanDuel NY to win it all — down from +1500 when the Open started. At just 18 years old, Gauff already has experience in Grand Slam late rounds after she made the finals of the French Open earlier this year. In this round, she’s facing Chinese player Shuai Zhang, whom she knocked out of the doubles No. 1 ranking this year. In their last match together in Miami, Gauff won 7-6(1), 7-5.

While the world may have been cheering for Serena on Friday, her opponent Ajla Tomljanovic won fans over with her stamina, striking, and gracious demeanor. Can she keep her streak going and win against world No. 35 Liudmila Samsonova?

On the men’s side, world No. 5 Casper Ruud takes on world No. 112 Corentin Moutet. Moutet made it into the Open as a “lucky loser” and has astonished crowds by making it into the fourth round. It’s the first time since 2014 that a lucky loser has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam event. Moutet is definitely the underdog going into the match, but it should be a fun one to watch.

Here are the US Open Day 7 odds on each of these matches from FanDuel NY:

Shuai Zhang (+260) vs. Coco Gauff (-330)

Liudmila Samsonova (-230) vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (+188)

Corentin Moutet (+490) vs. Casper Ruud (-650)

