US Open Tennis Betting Odds and Preview

It’s that time of year! Tennis is coming back to New York for the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of 2022. The U.S. Open starts in just three days, hosted as always in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. It’s time for sports bettors to get their wagers in order on New York’s sports betting apps, and we’ve got a full US Open betting preview to help you get started.

Of course, the most recent news around the Open is the announcement that Novak Djokovic won’t be competing this year. Djokovic explained in a Tweet yesterday, saying that because of his unvaccinated status, he couldn’t obtain a visa to travel to the US.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

The announcement sent sportsbooks into a frenzy of quick odds updates, since Djokovic was the betting favorite for the men’s singles competition. Now we have some shorter odds that might give sports bettors a bit more of an edge.

The other big news is Serena Williams’ decision to retire after this 2022 Open, which she announced in a Vogue profile in early August. In her own words, Serena described it as “evolving away from tennis” to focus on her family and her business and philanthropic endeavors.

While these topics are dominating headlines, savvy sports bettors are focusing on matchups, stats, and odds.

Here are the top odds for the 2022 US Open and our picks for the best bets.

US Open Women’s Singles Odds

Women’s tennis is one of the most-bet-on sports across sportsbooks. For example, tennis is the fourth biggest sport on FanDuel, and women’s tennis is a big part of driving its popularity. In general, men’s tennis odds favor a few dominant players at the top and don’t give sports bettors much of an edge. Women’s tennis, on the other hand, hasn’t had a dominant favorite since Serena dropped out of the top. The competitiveness on the court makes betting on women’s tennis one of the most exciting sports wagers available.

Here are the odds on the US Open betting on women’s singles – the favorite, plus our picks for the best bets.

Favorite — Iga Świątek

DraftKings NY (+400), FanDuel NY (+390), BetMGM NY (+450), Caesars NY (+350)

Despite Serena’s status as the GOAT, she isn’t the favorite to win the US Open. That spot goes to Polish player Iga Świątek. Świątek made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and won the French Open this year. At Wimbledon, she had a surprise loss to Alize Cornet in Round 3, ending a 37-match winning run.

Świątek said she still has to get used to playing on Wimbledon’s grass, and it’s a fair assessment since she’s nearly unstoppable on clay and hard courts. With the US Open set on hardcourts, Świątek’s odds are well ahead of the competition, and they just keep getting shorter.

Women’s Potential Surprise Winners

In our view, it’s not much fun to bet on the favorite since you won’t get great returns. So here are a few of our other top picks for potential upset winners in the women’s singles.

Cori “Coco” Gauff

DraftKings NY (+1600), FanDuel NY (+1500), BetMGM NY (+1600), Caesars NY (+1600)

Coco Gauff is only 18 years old and already a strong contender for the US Open title. She reached her first Grand Slam final this year in the French Open but was bested by Świątek. She also reached the 2021 US Open final in women’s doubles. The big challenge would be facing Simona Halep, who has beat Gauff every time they’ve faced each other.

Ons Jabeur

DraftKings NY (+2500), FanDuel NY (+2600), BetMGM NY (+2800), Caesars NY (+2800)

Ons Jabeur rose to fan favorite status at Wimbledon this summer when she became the first Arab woman and first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Her 12-match winning streak ended when Elena Rybakina beat her in three sets. In the past three years, Jabeur has advanced to the third round of the US Open. She entered the Open as the No. 5 seed and we think there’s good money if you bet on Jabeur.

Naomi Osaka

DraftKings NY (+2500), FanDuel NY (+2500), BetMGM NY (+2500), Caesars NY (+2200)

Osaka is one of the most famous names on the bracket. She’s a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, with wins at the 2018 US Open, 2019 Australian Open, 2020 US Open, and 2021 Australian Open. She has been an outspoken advocate for athletes’ mental health, especially after struggling in her 2021 season and taking a hiatus from the sport. She’s back this year, and fans are eager to see if she’s hungry for another title. In the other 2022 Grand Slams, Osaka hasn’t made it out of the early rounds but says she is having more fun on the court.

Simona Halep

DraftKings NY (+700), FanDuel NY (+800), BetMGM NY (+800), Caesars NY (+800)

If you’re looking for a conservative bet that’s a little more exciting than betting on the favorite, Romanian player Simona Halep is a good choice. Halep is second on the odds boards. Between 2014-2019, Halep made it to five Grand Slam Finals and won two – the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon. She missed most of last year due to an injury. This year, she’s climbed from No. 20 to No. 6 in the world after winning the Canadian Open. In Grand Slam tourneys, she made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open, the second round of the French Open, and the semifinals in Wimbledon. But only Świątek has won more matches than her this year.

Serena Williams

DraftKings NY (+5000), FanDuel NY (+5000), BetMGM NY (+3300), Caesars NY (+3500)

You gotta have Serena on your list for her last Grand Slam tournament. While her latest outings have been a far cry from her peak performance, Williams is a player we would never count out. The odds are long, but it sure would be fun to see her in the finals one more time. She’s the best to ever do it, regardless of this tournament’s outcome.

US Open Men’s Singles Odds

Men’s tennis has been dominated for decades by the Big Three — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic — and, more recently, the Big Four, adding Andy Murray. But while the men’s tennis world has been less competitive than the women’s because of this, Djokovic’s departure from the tournament has brought some exciting suspense to the US Open betting odds. We have familiar names like Daniil Medvedev at the top, but a few fresh faces join the list.

Here are the odds on the US Open betting on men’s singles — the favorite, plus our picks for the best bets.

Favorite — Daniil Medvedev

DraftKings NY (+225), FanDuel NY (+230), BetMGM NY (+260), Caesars NY (+225)

Russian player Medvedev is currently the No. 1-ranked player in the Association of Tennis Professionals, making him the first outside of the Big Four to rank No. 1 since 2004. He enters the US Open as the defending champion after he stole Djokovic’s shot at a Grand Slam in 2021 by defeating him in the final. This year, Medvedev was the runner-up in the Australian Open, losing in five sets to Rafael Nadal in the second longest Major final ever played. He didn’t play at Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian players and was out in the fourth round of the French Open.

Men’s Potential Surprise Winners

If you’re like us and not excited about betting on the oddsmakers’ favorite, here are a few sleeper bets and potential surprise winners to consider wagering on.

Rafael Nadal

DraftKings NY (+400), FanDuel NY (+380), BetMGM NY (+400), Caesars NY (+350)

Time to check in on one of the Big Three. Nadal started the year strong, winning the first two majors of the year, but got sidelined by some injuries. He had to withdraw ahead of his semifinal match at Wimbledon with an abdominal tear. But Nadal has won the US Open four times and is expressing optimism going into this year’s tournament. This would be his 23rd major title, which would tie him with Serena Williams for the most in the history of the Open Era. (Not the nicest farewell gift for Serena?)

Nick Kyrgios

DraftKings NY (+900), FanDuel NY (+1000), BetMGM NY (+800), Caesars NY (+800)

Nick Kyrgios is an exciting but controversial athlete. The Australian reached his first major final at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic after a stunning run through the tournament. He’s a fun player to watch if you like the occasional outburst or light cursing. He thrilled audiences and Twitter when he broke Wimbledon’s dress code by wearing red and white Air Jordan 1 Lows. But he’s also riddled with controversies like an alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

DraftKings NY (+1400), FanDuel NY (+1600), BetMGM NY (+1200), Caesars NY (+1200)

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a Greek player who has achieved the No. 3 rank by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He’s won nine ATP singles titles. His first major final was the 2021 French Open, where he was beaten out by none other than Novak Djokovic, and he’s a three-time semifinalist at the Australian Open. Could this be his year to finally clinch a Grand Slam title? For US Open betting, the odds look pretty good.

Our Picks for the US Open Betting

Would it be too much to ask for a Serena Williams win? It would certainly be cinematic, but we’re not putting our money on it. We’re going with Coco Gauff for women’s US Open betting. She’s a great bet in the odds right now and a solid contender for the title, though she’s still so early in her career. We’d love to see her win.

If Nadal can stay healthy, he’s going to be a tough player to beat, despite Medvedev’s dominance this year. Nadal is technically undefeated in Grand Slams this year since he won the Australian and French Opens and withdrew himself from Wimbledon after an injury.

AP Photo/David Goldman