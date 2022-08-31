Day 2 of the US Open was one of stunning upsets and emotional victories, with the final matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium stretching into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Rafael Nadal clung on for the next round, while Naomi Osaka said farewell after what is likely her last shared tournament with her role model, Serena Williams.

Now we look ahead to the US Open Day 3 odds, where singles competitors face the second round of eliminations and doubles matches serve up.

Grab $150 in free bets on a $5 wager with FanDuel NY Promo Code

We’re following all the action here at NY Sports Day, with betting odds, picks, and match analysis every day of the Open.

U.S. Open Day 3 Betting Odds and Picks for Aug. 31

Today we’re looking at Day 3 the matches to watch, the odds you might want to snag at any of the leading NY online sportsbooks, and the biggest upsets from the tournament so far.

Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontaveit – 7 p.m. ET

Serena dominated in her first round under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday night. She defeated Danka Kovinic in two sets, both 6-3, and the stands erupted into red, white, and blue signs spelling out “We ♥︎ Serena.”

It was an emotional night, but now Serena faces a tougher challenger. Estonian player Anett Kontaveit is the No. 2 seed coming into the Open and ranked No. 2 in the world in Women’s Singles. Kontaveit has built up her ranking in lower-tier tournaments and has only made it to one Grand Slam quarterfinal. She lost in the first round at the French Open and the second round at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old’s star seems to be rising, and she is the oddsmakers’ favorite to win. But Serena promises to fight for every point, so we’re looking forward to an exciting, even history-making match.

If you want to bet along more than just straight moneylines, here are a few fun bets for tonight’s match available on FanDuel:

Serena to win in just two sets: +450

Both players to win a set: Yes (+130) No (-174)

6-0 set in match: Yes (+660) No (-1450)

Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Rinderknech – 8:15 p.m. ET (Estimated Time)

FanDuel NY (Medvedev -4500, Rinderknech +1600)

Caesars NY (Medvedev -6000, Rinderknech +1400)

DraftKings NY (Medvedev -20000, Rinderknech +1800)

BetMGM NY (Medvedev -5000, Rinderknech +1100)

US Open defending champion Daniil Medvedev made it out of round one with ease, beating 111th-ranked American player Stefan Kozlov in just three sets, at one point winning eight games in a row. His decisive victory put everyone on notice — Medvedev has shown up to defend his title. He’s No. 1 in the world for a reason. This year, he has a win-loss record of 34-12, but the US Open is still his only Grand Slam title. He seems hungry for another win.

His opponent, Rinderknech, should be a tougher challenge than Kozlov but still isn’t expected to threaten Medvedev’s advance. The French player is ranked 58th in the world and has only beaten a top-10 player once – at 2022’s Adelaide International. Rinderknech hasn’t had a great year overall, but he made it to the finals of the Vancouver Open a few weeks ago.

Since the moneylines are so stacked in Medvedev’s favor, you might enjoy watching this highlighted match with a few different wagers in your bag. Here are a few of our favorites from FanDuel.

Medvedev to win in just three sets: -290

Rinderknech to win at least one set: Yes (+188) No (-260)

Set 1 total games Over/Under 10.5: Over (+320) Under (-589)

Other Top Matches for US Open Day 3 Odds

Day 3 is packed with exciting matches to keep an eye on as the tournament starts to really take shape. The runner-up at Wimbledon and fan favorite Ons Jabeur is back on the court, 18-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff faces a slightly tougher contender in round 2, while a few of Day 1’s upset winners see if they can keep the win streak going.

Jabeur became the first Arab and African woman to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year. Fans are hopeful that she can make magic happen again at the Open. Odds might be good — Elena Rybakina, who beat her in the Wimbledon finals, just got eliminated in her round one match in a huge upset.

Coco Gauff is my favorite pick to win it all. She may be a long shot, but she’s an astonishing player at just 18 years old. She holds the position of 12th in the world and has a win-loss record in 2022 of 30-16.

Two of Day 1’s biggest upsets are marching on: Daniel Elahi Galan defeated No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at +1200 odds, while Daria Snigur ousted No. 1 Simona Halep at +900 odds. Can Galan and Snigur push past the next round of eliminations? Here are the US Open Day 3 odds on each of these matches from BetMGM:

Ons Jabeur (-550) vs. Elizabeth Mandlik (+375)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (+600) vs. Cori “Coco” Gauff (-1100)

Daniel Elahi Galan (-135) vs. Jordan Thompson (+105)

Daria Snigur (+135) vs. Rebecca Marino (-175)

Biggest Upsets From Tuesday’s Singles Action

Three major upsets on Tuesday stunned the tennis world.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (-1600) was ousted by the 131-ranked player Clara Burel (+800) in two sets. Burel won both sets 6-4.

The US Open defending champion Emma Raducanu (-155) was also knocked out of the competition. Her competitor Alize Cornet (+130), fondly called “crafty Cornet” by the announcers, also won in just two sets. Cornet’s victories were decisive, winning 6-3 in both sets.

And fan-favorite Naomi Osaka (-190) lost to Danielle Collins (+155) in a grueling late-night match to end Day 2. The match went into a tiebreaker on the first set, which Collins won. Collins dominated the second set to win the match in two.

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson