The NY Yankees have slowed a bit in the second half of the season, in a surprising slump that oddsmakers don’t expect to last too long. After all, the Yanks are still third in odds to win the World Series. In the Yankees vs. Rays odds, the Yankees are pretty heavily favored, and a winning series is just what New York needs to get back on track.

The Yankees (72-43) are now 8 games behind the LA Dodgers, who lead the MLB, but they lead their division by a better margin — still 10 games ahead of the Blue Jays, who they’ll play after the Rays. August has not been good for the Pinstripes, who are 3-9 this month in series against Seattle (62-54), St. Louis (63-51), and Boston (57-59). They went down 2-1 in their series against the Red Sox over the weekend.

The Tampa Bay Rays (60-53) are 11 games behind the Yankees and third in the AL East. They’ve had a mediocre start to the second half, going 6-5 in August, but that’s a better record than the Yankees. The Rays still have a shot at a playoff run, but the oddsmakers aren’t confident they’ll make it.

Both teams have a lot on the line in this series, and we’re excited to see how it plays out.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Rays

Monday, Aug 15, 7:05 p.m. ET — Jalen Beeks (2-1) vs. Gerrit Cole (9-4) Cole has been dominant in his three starts against the Rays this season, with two runs allowed and 29 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched. For the 2022 season, Cole is posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.02 SHIP, and 178 strikeouts.

Jalen Beeks (2-1) vs. Gerrit Cole (9-4) Tuesday, Aug 16, 7:05 p.m. ET — Jeffrey Springs (4-3) vs. Nestor Cortes (9-3) Cortes is pitching fire this season. He continued his hot streak in his last outing by striking out 10 against the Mariners. He’s given up three or fewer runs in his last five starts. Over the 2022 season, he’s posting a 2.67 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, and 125 strikeouts.

Jeffrey Springs (4-3) vs. Nestor Cortes (9-3) Wednesday, Aug 17, 7:05 p.m. ET — Corey Kluber (7-7) vs. Domingo German (1-2) German missed the first half of the season with an injured shoulder but has been building his strength back up since his season debut on July 21. In Friday’s start against the Red Sox, German pitched 6 innings, struck out 4, and allowed just 1 run.

Corey Kluber (7-7) vs. Domingo German (1-2)

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

Injuries have come for the Yankees, but some players are making real progress. Miguel Castro’s shoulder is recovering well and he has begun playing catch. The Yankees say he should return to the bullpen in September. Giancarlo Stanton should have a rehab assignment in the next week.

Matt Carpenter was out with a fracture to his left foot after Monday’s win against the Mariners. He doesn’t need surgery, though, and could possibly return late in the regular season. DJ LeMahieu is day-to-day with a sore toe. The injury has likely been impacting his less-than-stellar play in the past weeks.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Rays

Gerrit Cole

We mentioned this above: Cole has a great record against the Rays this season. In his last two starts, though, both against Seattle, Cole showed both his strengths and weaknesses. His Aug. 3 outing was a loss, with 6 earned runs — three of them homers — in 6 innings pitched. But on August 9, Cole pitched seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight in each game. We’re hoping to see Cole at his best in this series opener.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo missed a few games last week due to back tightness but returned last Wednesday against the Mariners. He’s been in a bit of a slump, though, posting just 1 RBI in his last four games and getting struck out six times across 15 at-bats.

Aaron Judge

Despite the Yankees’ overall slump, Judge remains pretty unstoppable. He’s close to sealing the conversation around the AL MVP, and he’s making a run for Yankee history with his home run count, which is now at 46. He’s slashing .300/.398/.678.

