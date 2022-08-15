The New York Mets are back in Atlanta this week to take on the Braves as the battle for the top spot in the NL East heats up. The Mets are dominating that battle right now, but oddsmakers favor the Braves on their home turf. We’ve got Mets vs. Braves odds and a full preview of the series for sports bettors and fans.

The Mets (75-40) have been on a red hot streak in the second half of the season, going 11-3 so far in August. Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies in the 10th inning broke a six-game winning streak. They responded by shutting out Philadelphia in the next two games. The Mets are five games behind the LA Dodgers, who lead the NL. With the Yankees and Astros hot on their heels, the Mets need a good series in Atlanta to hold onto their current standing and build momentum as they try to win the World Series in a couple of months.

The Braves (70-46) are 10.5 games behind the Dodgers and 5.5 behind the Mets. They’ve also been strong in the second half, going 8-5 in August. They’re currently riding a six-game winning streak off their series against Boston and Miami. Before that, though, they had a three-game losing streak, courtesy of none other than the New York Mets.

The Mets are 8-4 against the Braves, and the location hasn’t mattered. They’re 2-1 over the Braves in Atlanta.

Can the Mets maintain their hot streak on the road? Oddsmakers think maybe not, but our money is still on the Mets.

Best Odds for Mets vs. Braves

Use our table below to see the most competitive odds for this week’s Mets vs. Braves series with current run lines, moneylines, and total.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Braves

Monday, Aug 15, 7:20 p.m. ET — Carlos Carrasco (13-4) vs. Spencer Strider (6-4) Carrasco is on his third straight win and was stellar in his last outing against the Reds, holding Cincy to two runs in 6 2/3 innings. His 13-4 record is outstanding, and he’s posting an ERA of 3.76, a WHIP of 1.28, and 123 strikeouts.

Tuesday, Aug 16, 7:20 p.m. ET — Taijuan Walker (10-3) vs. Charlie Morton (5-5) Walker had a bad outing against the Braves in early August, giving up eight runs in just one inning. But he rebounded in the Mets’ series against the Red, with six innings and two runs allowed. He’s posting a 3.43 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts.

Wednesday, Aug 17, 7:20 p.m. ET — Max Scherzer (8-2) vs. Jake Odorizzi (4-4) Scherzer made fair showing Friday night against the Phillies, despite the fact Philadelphia pulled a 10th-inning win. Scherzer had a rocky start, giving up five hits in two innings, but he did limit the Phillies to one run over 42 pitches. He’s been solid since he came back and is posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 126 strikeouts.

Thursday, Aug 18, 7:20 p.m. ET — Jacob deGrom (2-0) vs. TBD DeGrom and Scherzer are arguablyy the best duo in baseball right now. DeGrom is still working up to full strength, but by the numbers, it seems like he’s already there. He’s pitched 16 2/3 innings with 28 strikeouts, a 1.62 ERA and a 0.42 WHIP.



Injury Updates for the New York Mets

Luis Guillorme left with a groin injury during Sunday’s game. He injured himself while scoring from second base in the fourth inning. Eduardo Escobar is back in, but playing with left oblique tightness, which could hurt his gameplay.

Player Props for Mets vs. Braves

NY sportsbooks have great player props available for top Mets players. Here are some of the best wagers. You can also use player props to trigger welcome offers for new users at New York’s online sportsbooks.

Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco helped anchor the Mets’ rotation while deGrom and Scherzer were out, and dominated throughout July with an 18-inning scoreless streak. He’s solid against the Braves, too, holding them to three runs in 14 innings.

Pete Alonso

Alonso continues to lead the Mets team with his gameplay and attitude. In their last series against Atlanta, Alonso clocked 7 RBIs across 19 at-bats. Overall this season, he has 29 home runs, 97 RBIs, and is slashing .281/.360/.538.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor just keeps on improving in his second season with the Mets. In Sunday’s win over the Phillies, Lindor broke the Mets’ club record for most RBIs by a shortstop in a single season. He went 1-for-3 and got his 82nd RBI. Overall this season, Lindor has 20 home runs, 82 RBIs, and is slashing .269/.347/.458.

