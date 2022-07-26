The Subway Series is finally here, and it could be the best one we’ve seen in years. New Yorkers and baseball fans, get ready — we’ve got the best odds for Yankees vs. Mets and everything you need to know to start wagering on the classic matchup.

The two-game series is always a fun showdown between New York’s two major league teams. But this year, it’s also a battle between two of the league’s best teams. The Yankees (66-31) continue their historic sprint at the top of the MLB, while the Mets (59-37) lead the NL East and are second only to the LA Dodgers (64-30) in the NL standings.

As in years past, the two New York teams will face each other for two separate two-game series, one on the Mets’ home turf, and one at the Yankees’. This year, the Mets get the first series at Citi Field, so it may be their best shot to take the Yankees down a peg or two. Splitting or sweeping the series would go a long way to confirm that the Mets are ready to hang with the top three World Series favorites, especially after going down 0-4 to the Houston Astros in June.

As for the Yankees, they don’t have much to prove to anyone at this point, but the Subway Series is all about pride, after all. They’ll be looking for nothing short of a sweep in Queens. The Mets-Yankees series at Yankee Stadium will be on Aug. 22-23.

Sports bettors are also looking at the Subway Series as a potential World Series preview since both teams are leading their division. Keep an eye out for how these games might impact futures odds.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Baseball Betting

The two-game Subway Series provides a great chance for sports bettors to take advantage of the top NY sports betting bonuses. You can find odds on home runs, strikeouts, walks, total hits, and more. If you’ve been waiting to try a new sportsbook, now is your chance.

Here are the best promo codes for the top three NY sportsbooks for baseball betting.

Best Odds for Yankees vs. Mets

We’re seeing tight odds for Game 1 of the series across New York sports betting apps.

And the stats back those lines up. While the Yankees have a strong historic lead (76-58) in their rivalry with the Mets, the past four years tell a different story. The two teams tied in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and the Mets won the matchup 4-2 last year. We’re hoping for exciting action on the field and in sports betting.

Here are the best odds for Yankees vs. Mets.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Mets

Tuesday, July 26, 7:10 p.m. ET – Jordan Montgomery (3-2) vs. Taijuan Walker (7-2)

Wednesday, July 27, 7:10 p.m. ET – Domingo German (0-1) vs. Max Scherzer (6-2)

Injury Updates for Mets and Yankees

We’re only a few games out from the All-Star Break, which means some players are more rested than usual, and some exciting returns are on the horizon.

NY Mets Injury Updates

The Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom threw at Citi Field Sunday afternoon and is looking to get his next rehab start in the coming week. Manager Buck Showalter says they’ll announce the date and location shortly. DeGrom has been out all season with a stress reaction, and Mets fans are more than ready for his season debut.

RHP Trevor May pitched in his first rehab game. Taijuan Walker was on day to day with right knee and shoulder pain, but he’s looking good to start the Subway Series opener. Catcher James McCann and first baseman Dominic Smith are both expected back in August.

NY Yankees Injury Updates

Yankees fans are most concerned about Giancarlo Stanton, the All-Star Game MVP, who was out of the lineup against Baltimore on Sunday. He was out for fatigue and is expected back against the Mets.

The Yanks are also down a few pitchers, with Luis Severino and Miguel Castro expected back in August. Meanwhile, Michael King is out for the rest of the regular season, but Ron Marinaccio is back from rehab.

Player Props for Mets vs. Yankees

Aaron Judge

As if anyone had any doubts about his AL-MVP potential, Aaron Judge smashed them out of the park in Sunday’s game against Baltimore. The 456-foot, 2-run homer was his 37th so far this year. We hope you took some early odds for Aaron Judge to get the most home runs of the season.

Pete Alonso

The Mets were in a bit of a slump against the Padres this weekend, going down their first two games and looking at a potential sweep. But not so fast! In game 3, Pete Alonso smashed a 3-run homer in the sixth inning, helping the Mets to their 8-5 win. The home run also bumped him up the standings in overall home runs. He sits in fifth place with 25 home runs this season.

Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery started the season strong but has struggled to maintain momentum. After his first four starts in April, he posted an ERA of 2.70. As of today, he’s looking at an ERA of 3.24. Still, he’s a solid starter with a winning record of 3-2. He has a 1.05 WHIP and 88 strikeouts over 108.1 innings played.

Taijuan Walker

Walker has been a major asset on the Mets’ roster this season, finishing the first half of the season with a 2.55 ERA and 7-2 record. Some fans were surprised Walker wasn’t selected for the All-Star game, which he joined in 2021. Either way, though, he’s a force to be reckoned with. He has a 1.09 WHIP and 73 strikeouts over 91.2 innings played.