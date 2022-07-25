Aaron Judge is well on his way to being crowned king of the home run this year. He leads the league in home runs and doesn’t seem to be taking his foot off the gas as we hit the second half of the season. We’ve got all the MLB Home Run odds from New York sports betting apps and how Judge stacks up against the competition.

July had been a slow month for Judge with four home runs in his first 14 appearances, but he has shot out of the gate after the All-Star Break with four homers in five games. Two came in one game against the Orioles. He now leads the league with 37 home runs, which is seven more than his closest pursuer.

He hit 12 homers during May and 11 in June and now has eight in July. His longest streaks without a home run were seven games (April 14-21) and six games (June 16-21).

He’s hit two homers in a single game eight times this season, against the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles (three times!), Chicago Cubs, and Tampa Bay Rays. His latest two-homer game was in the July 22 win over the Orioles.

If Judge can stay healthy for the rest of the season, the odds are good he’ll take the home run crown.

Top 10 Home Run Hitters

Of the top five MLB home run hitters, two are from New York teams, with Aaron Judge of the NY Yankees and Pete Alonso of the NY Mets staying high on the board.

Judge leads the competition by seven home runs over Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber. The latest contender to shoot up the standings is Atlanta’s Austin Riley, who hit five homers in seven games from July 9-15.

Player Home Runs Through 7/24 Aaron Judge (NYY) 37 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 30 Austin Riley (ATL) 28 Yordan Alvarez (HOU) 28 Pete Alonso (NYM) 25 Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) 24 Mike Trout (LAA) 24 Paul Goldschmidt (STL) 24 Byron Buxton (MIN) 23 Corey Seager (TEX) 23

Aaron Judge Odds to Win MLB Home Run Crown

Judge is the oddsmakers’ favorite for most home runs. At least for now, Schwarber, Alonso, Riley, and Yordan Alvarez round out the top five.

Player Caesars FanDuel Aaron Judge, NYY -350 -350 Kyle Schwarber, PHI +500 +600 Yordan Alvarez, HOU +1500 +1600 Austin Riley (ATL) +1800 +2000 Pete Alonso, NYM +2500 +2400 Mike Trout, LAA +3000 +4000 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY +3000 +4000 Byron Buxton, MIN +8000 +7000 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR +8000 +5000 Rafael Devers, BOS +8000 +15000

Who Has the Most Home Runs of All Time in Major League Baseball?

The all-time leaders in home runs are household names at this point: Barry Bonds with 762 homers, Hank Aaron with 755, Babe Ruth with 714, and Alex Rodriguez with 696. For most home runs in a single season, Barry Bonds still tops the list at 72 home runs in 2001. He’s trailed closely by Mark McGwire at 70 and Sammy Sosa at 66. McGwire and Sosa famously battled for the home run record in 1998.

Unfortunately, doping controversies have put these records in question. Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Alex Rodriguez have all admitted to using steroids during their career. While several record-breaking players have never spoken about it, the signs point to the widespread use of steroids from 1986 to 2006.

Aaron Judge Might Make Yankees Home Run History

Judge is on track to match the Yankees’ record for regular-season home runs. The club’s current record-holder is Roger Maris, who hit 61 homers in 1961. Judge’s current record puts him within reach of tying or surpassing Maris’ record.

The Yankees’ all-time home run leaders are:

Roger Maris: 61 homers in 1961

Babe Ruth: 60 homers in 1927

Mickey Mantle: 54 homers in 1961

Alex Rodriguez: 54 homers in 2007

Judge has shaped up to be a superstar for the Yankees, who selected him as the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2016 and hit a home run in his first at-bat. Judge won AL Rookie of the Year in 2017.

As of June 2022, his regular-season career stats include 186 home runs, 423 RBI, and a slash line of .278/.384/564.

