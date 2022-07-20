NY Jets Rookie of the Year Betting Odds

Jets fans are ready for the playoffs drought to be over, and this year’s draft has given them a glimmer of hope — at least when it comes to sports betting.

A handful of Jets players have decent odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year or Defensive Rookie of the Year. We’ll look at the betting odds and help you make your picks.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that a good draft pick will lead to wins on the field, but fans can at least hope to win some money on these bets.

The bets keep coming: New York eclipses $1 billion monthly sports handle yet again

Jets Offensive Rookie of the Year Betting Odds

Two offensive players on the Jets have decent odds at DraftKings New York to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

RB Breece Hall: +750

Breece Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 draft. The Jets picked him at No. 36 overall in the second round.

The Iowa State star led the nation in rushing yards in 2020 and was selected unanimously for the All-America team that same year. He has an 87.8% catch rate and averaged 8.4 yards per catch.

Hall is an excellent choice for bettors since he has slightly long odds but looks to be a powerful contender for Rookie of the Year – that is if the team plays him enough. Coach Robert Saleh is known to follow a strategy with multiple running backs.

Overall, we expect Hall to be a strong player this season and a solid pick for Offensive ROTY. He is up to the second favorite behind Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (+600).

WR Garrett Wilson: +1000

By the end of the 2021 season, the Jets were in dire need of a powerful wide receiver to leverage the talents of QB Zach Wilson. They got it in wide receiver Garrett Wilson from Ohio State, who went as the No. 10 pick.

Wilson currently has the fifth-best odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Wilson was one of the best route runners in college football, noted for his speed and excellent ball-handling skills.

In 2021, he was a first-team All-American after he caught 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll see if he and Wilson can make some magic happen on the field this upcoming season.

Early college action: BetRivers releases conference championship odds for 2022 season

Jets Defensive Rookie of the Year Betting Odds

The Jets also pulled in two new defensive players who have fair odds at Caesars New York at Defensive ROTY. Here’s what you need to know.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson Jr.: +900

The Jets got defensive end Jermaine Johnson with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the draft after making a trade with the Titans.

Johnson brings talent and a New York level of grit to the team after he fought his way from a junior college to the University of Georgia to Florida State, where he dominated quarterbacks in the ACC and caught the attention of the NFL.

He ended this past season with 70 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

In a season in which pass rushers were expected to rule the draft, Johnson was one of the best on the market. Now he’s sitting at fourth favorite to win Defensive ROTY.

CB Ahmad Gardner: +1000

The Jets selected Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with their first draft pick, at No. 4 overall. Now Gardner has the seventh-best odds for Defensive ROTY, and we think he’s a solid bet.

Hailed as the most dominant player in University of Cincinnati’s history, Gardner never allowed a touchdown pass in his whole college career. In 2021, he held opponents to less than 10 yards per game on average.

The Jets needed a strong defensive player to help strengthen their secondary, and all odds point to Gardner being the right pick.

AP Photo/Steve Luciano