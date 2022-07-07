Baseball’s biggest rivalry plays out tonight July 7 through July 10 as the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. As always, when it’s the Yankees vs. the Sox, we expect a huge viewership and massive amounts of money to be wagered on New York sports betting apps. We have a preview of the series plus all the best Yankees vs. Red Sox odds for sports betting fans.

The Yankees are coming out of a rare sequence of three losses in six games, going down one to the Astros, Guardians, and Pirates in their three series over the past week. But those losses haven’t done much to slow their roll. The Yankees are still six wins ahead of the next-best team in the MLB, with a record of 59-23 compared to the Astros’ 53-28.

The Red Sox, by comparison, are a lot further down the standings with a 45-37 record. They’re vying for second in the AL East against the Tampa Bay Rays after going down to the Rays 2-1 in their most recent series.

While the two rivals typically battle it out for the division title, the Yankees have such a commanding lead that it’s not much of a competition for the top spot. The Red Sox are in the wild-card race at this point, but that doesn’t make the rivalry any less heated, and we hope to see an exciting series.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Thursday, July 7, 7:10 p.m. ET — Gerrit Cole (7-2) vs. Josh Winckowski (3-2) Cole has had a dominant season, contributing significantly to the Yankees’ tear through the league. He’s putting up better numbers this year than his career average, with an ERA of 2.99, 117 strikeouts, and 1.01 WHIP.

Gerrit Cole (7-2) vs. Josh Winckowski (3-2) Friday, July 8, 7:10 p.m. ET — Nestor Cortes (7-3) vs. TBD Cortes is a fan favorite and a star player this season but has dragged a bit in the past month. The Yankees reduced his workload to bring him back to his peak form. This outing against the Red Sox will be a good test. Cortes has great numbers, with an ERA of 2.44, 91 strikeouts, and 0.95 WHIP.

Nestor Cortes (7-3) vs. TBD Saturday, July 9, 7:15 p.m. ET — Jordan Montgomery (3-2) vs. TBD Montgomery is improving his career regular-season averages this year and looking strong with this dominant Yankees team. He has an ERA of 3.19 compared to his career average of 3.86. He’s amassed 72 strikeouts and has a 1.03 WHIP.

Jordan Montgomery (3-2) vs. TBD Sunday, July 10, 7:08 p.m. ET — Jameson Taillon (9-2) vs. Nick Pivetta (8-6) Taillon had a blazing start to the season but has struggled over his last six starts. He still has one of the best records this season but struggled in Tuesday’s game against the Pirates, allowing five earned runs in a 5-2 loss.

Jameson Taillon (9-2) vs. Nick Pivetta (8-6)

Race for the championship: NY Yankees 2022 World Series odds

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo was unexpectedly scratched from Tuesday’s lineup against the Pirates and was out again Wednesday with back soreness. He’s currently listed as day-to-day.

The Yankees have seven players on the IL but several are on track to come back soon, including Domingo German, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Zack Britton.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Gerrit Cole

Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball right now and a nearly unstoppable force on the best team. He’s a candidate for the Cy Young award again this year. But he’ll be looking for redemption against the Red Sox after falling apart in the AL Wild Card game against the Sox last season.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge continues to dominate the game and is among the top favorites to win MVP this year. Judge has a slash line of .287/.366/.627 and has hit 30 home runs this season. He’s the current favorite to hit the most home runs. According to StatMuse, in 69 games against the Red Sox, Judge has a batting average of .238, 16 home runs, and 35 RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton is batting .240 this season with 21 homers and 54 RBIs. The best thing about Stanton for this series is his stellar record against the Red Sox. In their opening matchup against Boston in April, Stanton smashed a two-run homer that clenched their 4-2 victory. In fact, according to Sports Illustrated, he’s the only player in baseball history to get a home run in six consecutive games against Boston.

