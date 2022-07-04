Sportsbooks
New York Yankees World Series Odds 2022

Written By: Hannah Vanbiber
Published: Jul 4, 2022
Updated: Jul 4, 2022

It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan. The Bronx Bombers are dominating the league this season, determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

The Yankees have had a strong lead in the American League all season. And with a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, they’re tough to beat. The Pinstripes moved into the No. 1 spot on April 30 and have held onto it since, steadily putting distance between themselves and the rest of Major League Baseball.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees (58-22) are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

 

As of July 4, the Yankees are slightly ahead of the LA Dodgers on FanDuel NY and on Caesars Sportsbook NY. DraftKings NY has the two teams in a dead heat. The Dodgers are leading in the NL West, but the Yankees have a significant margin of wins over LA.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

 

In 2021, three of the six division leaders on June 1 won their divisions. If that holds, this is a pretty sure bet. Of course, if you want a bigger payout, you might want to opt for longer odds with another team.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees got off to a great start last week with a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics. Then they lost one game to the Astros in Houston before taking two of three from the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend. The first game of the Cleveland series was postponed due to rain, and the Yankees swept a doubleheader on Saturday.

New York is off on July 4 before embarking on a six-game road trip. It begins with two games in Pittsburgh and finishes with a four-game series in Boston with the hated rival Red Sox.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

