It’s a clash of the best team in the NL East vs. the best team in the AL West this week as the New York Mets head south to face the Houston Astros Tuesday, June 21 at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Sports bettors should pay attention to this matchup, as both teams are favorites to win their division and potentially take the World Series. The Mets’ odds to win the World Series trail just slightly behind the Astros at +750 and +700, respectively, on Caesars Sportsbook NY.

New York (45-24) continues its hot streak this month, traveling to Texas after a 3-1 series win against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. The team has won 7 of its last 10 games, despite being down two of their aces. While they have a slightly weaker record on the road (21-14) than at home (23-10), they’re still one of the stronger road teams in the league.

The Astros (41-25) have a commanding lead in the AL West. They have a playoff track record that boosts their futures odds, but not necessarily to ensure victory against New York in the regular season. Another key stat to consider: the Astros aren’t stronger on their home field this season, with a record of 18-11 at home and 23-14 on the road.

We think the Mets are a good bet as small underdogs against the Astros on Tuesday night.

After two quick games in Houston, the Mets will travel to Miami to take on the Marlins again.

Best Odds for the Next New York Mets Game

Whether you're a Mets fan, an Astros fan, or just a sports betting fan, we've got the best odds from all NY online sportsbooks for the upcoming Mets vs. Astros matchup.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Astros

Tuesday, June 21, 8:10 p.m. ET – Trevor Williams (1-3) vs. José Urquidy (5-3) With Tylor Megill on the injured list, Trevor Williams returns to the starting rotation after making two appearances as a relief pitcher. Tuesday’s game will be his sixth start of the season. This season, Williams has put up an ERA of 3.53, and a WHIP of 1.26 in 35.2 innings pitched.

Wednesday, June 22, 2:10 p.m. ET – Carlos Carrasco (8-2) vs. Luis Garcia (4-5) Carrasco is heating up. After a disappointing 2021 season, he’s starting to show the star power that caught New York’s attention when he pitched for Cleveland. Like his fellow Cleveland acquisition, Francisco Lindor, Carrasco is showing much better play this year than last, with an ERA of 3.96, closer to his career regular-season average of 3.87. He has a 1.25 WHIP and is 8-2 in 75 innings pitched.



Injury Updates for the New York Mets

The Mets are having bad luck with their starting pitchers this season.

On Friday, the team announced SP Tylor Megill was out with a strained right shoulder and won’t be throwing for at least four weeks. This injury follows the loss of aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. However, Scherzer and deGrom are showing good progress in their respective recoveries.

Travis Janowski is expected to return from the 10-day injured list by the first week in July.

Player Props for Mets vs. Astros

Here are three of the top odds if you're looking for some of the Mets' best player props for the next game.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor continues to excel this year. In the Mets’ most recent series against the Marlins, he got two home runs and seven RBIs. Overall this season, he’s putting up much bigger numbers than in 2021, with 52 RBI, and a .242 batting average.

Mark Canha

Mark Canha has had a good month, particularly with a two-run homer in a ninth-inning comeback against the Brewers last week. This season, the left fielder has posted a batting average of .292 and 27 RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo

Nimmo is coming off a great game against the Marlins Monday when he went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. He’s been improving his stats as the season progresses, with a batting average of .269 and an OBP of .364.

