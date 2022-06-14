Queens is back in the building. The three-game series featuring the New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers starts tonight at Citi Field. If you’re betting on the series, here’s everything you need to know.

The Mets are returning home from their longest road trip of the season thus far. They went 5-5 but are coming off a 4-1 win against the Angels Sunday. Despite some obstacles on the road, the Mets still hold the best record in the National League and are just four wins behind the Yankees, who lead the MLB.

The Brewers are struggling this month, particularly on the offensive side. They’re 10 wins behind the Mets and have lost nine of their last 11 games. Not a great sign when facing a team like the New York Mets.

It’s not a tough call to hold your money off the Brewers until they start showing a little more life this season.

Best Odds for the Next New York Mets Game



Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Brewers

Tuesday, June 14, 7:10 p.m. ET – Chris Bassitt (4-4) vs. Adrian Houser (3-6) Bassitt has struggled in his last six starts, going 0-2 with an ERA of 4.35. But he has a better record at home, posting a 3.65 ERA in games at Citi Field.

Wednesday, June 15, 7:10 p.m. ET – David Peterson (3-0) vs. Corbin Burnes (3-4) Peterson has the opposite problem from Bassitt, with a better road record than at home. His road ERA is 2.05, while at Citi Field, he’s posted a 4.50 ERA. We’ll see how he does against Burnes, who is second in MLB in strikeouts (92), ninth in WHIP (0.96), and 11th in ERA (2.48).

Thursday, June 16, 7:10 p.m. ET – Tylor Megill (4-2) vs. Aaron Ashby (1-5) Megill returned from the injured list this month, and although he has a bit of an expected rusty start, he came out against the Angels Friday with a 98 mph first pitch, which is more like his April form. He helped the team beat the Angels 7-3 and looks strong coming into this series.



Injury Updates for the New York Mets

RHP Colin Holderman was placed on the IL on Saturday but should need just a brief rest for a right shoulder impingement. The Mets haven’t seen any other significant injuries in the past week and continue to hold an excellent record, despite having their two ace pitchers out.

Both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are reportedly improving well and on track for returns soon.

Player Props for Mets vs. Brewers



Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso returned from a brief injury stint and seems right back on top. Alonso helped the Mets win in their series opener against the Angels, after two straight losses to the Padres. He finished 1-for-5 and got his seventh career stolen base. We’re excited to see what he’s capable of as he continues to heat back up. In the 2022 regular season, Alonso has a .284 batting average, 57 RBI, and 18 home runs.

Chris Bassitt

As we mentioned above, Bassitt has a better record at home than on the road, so we’re hopeful for some strong numbers from him tonight at City Field. Overall in 2022, Bassitt is 4-4, holds an ERA of 4.35, and a WHIP of 1.24.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor is ready for his run as an All-Star starter this season with nine home runs, 45 RBIs, 40 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. He had a little bit of a slump last month but seems to be back in his fighting form. And boy, is it fun to watch.

