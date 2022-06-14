The Yankees are dominating MLB and showing no signs of slowing down. They’ve swept three of their four series in June and today, June 14, it’s the Yankees vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on the Yankees’ home field.

The Yankees and Rays split their last series in late May, but all four games were at Tropicana Field. The Rays trail the Yanks by nine games in the American League Standings.

While the Rays swept the Cardinals in the early days of June, they had a tougher battle against the Twins in Minnesota. They pulled out a shutout win when they were down two games, though, and are coming off that high into the series in New York.

The Yankees are solidly ahead in the American League and four games ahead of the Mets, who lead the National League. We’ll see if they can stay strong, but we don’t have much doubt.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Rays

Tuesday, June 14, 7:05 p.m. ET — Corey Kluber (3-2) vs. Gerrit Cole (5-1) Cole has unfortunately been quite inconsistent this year but still puts up big numbers. He’s claimed a record of 5-1, a 3.63 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP. But he’s also given up three or more runs in three of his six most recent starts and faced a seven-run rout against the Twins in their last series.

Wednesday, June 15, 7:05 p.m. ET — Shane McClanahan (7-2) vs. Nestor Cortes (5-2) Cortes had a rare 8-1 loss to the Twins last Wednesday, but he’s been an incredible asset to the Yankees this year. He’s posted an ERA of 1.96 so far this season.

Thursday, June 16, 7:05 p.m. ET — Drew Rasmussen (5-3) vs. Luis Severino (4-1) Severino comes to this matchup with a 2.80 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He has some uneven pitching early this season, but in his past four starts, he’s back to form, throwing his famous slider 25% of the time and posting a 1.71 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 11.3 K/9.



Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

The Yankees are staying pretty healthy and have no serious new injuries going into the series against Tampa Bay. Aroldis Chapman tossed from the bullpen mound on Saturday and is still on track to return in late June.

Giancarlo Stanton was back in the series against the Cubs and went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, three runs, and three RBI in Sunday’s game. The Yankees trounced the Cubs in that game, winning 18-4.

Aaron Judge

Judge is up to 71 hits this season and leads the team with a batting average of .318, 48 RBI, and 24 home runs.

DJ LeMahieu

LeMahieu has had a stellar season with a few hot streaks that helped set the Yankees up for their decisive lead. His stats for the 2022 season sit at 26 RBI and a batting average of .262.

Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees fans are glad to see Stanton back after briefly going on the IL in late May. He went 2-for-4 against the Cubs, with a double, three RBIS, and three runs scored. He has 32 RBI in his last 33 games.

