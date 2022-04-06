As March Madness fades into the past, sports bettors will not have to wait long for a new event to wager on. Thursday morning, the 2022 Masters Tournament will get underway in Augusta, Ga. BetMGM New York has various masters-related markets sports bettors can wager on, along with the tournament winner.

There is only one former winner among the top five favorites at New York sportsbooks — Dustin Johnson (+1800). A stiff neck may keep Hideki Matsuyama from defending his title, and his odds of winning are pretty long at +4000. It looks like five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods (+5000 to win) will play.

With the potential to win a massive payday at those odds, the Masters is an opportune time to take advantage of the BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP that gives new customers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

Claim a $1,000 risk-free bet with BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP

BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP: How It Works

The risk-free bet is only available to new BetMGM New York users. To claim it, all you have to do is enter the BetMGM NY bonus code SHARP in the appropriate space when you register for a new account. After making your first deposit, place a bet on one of the many Masters‘ markets offered at BetMGM (or any other sport).

Should your bet lose, BetMGM will credit your account with free bet(s) equal in value to your original wager, up to $1,000.

Like any bonus offer, it is crucial to know the terms and conditions involved. For instance, if you wager $49 or less, you will receive a free bet equal to your wager, but if you wager more than $50, you will get credited with five free bet tokens equal to 20 percent of your original wager.

You will have seven days to use your free bets once your account is credited. There is also a one-time play-through requirement before you can withdraw the funds.

The Masters 2022 Odds — Our Five Favorite Bets

Betting on the winner is not one of them. Why? For one, the betting favorite rarely goes on to win. The tournament favorite has won just one of 27 PGA tournaments played this season (according to GolfOdds.com). Of those winners, 17 had odds from +2000 to +6000, and three had odds north of +10,000.

Let’s focus on markets with somewhat lower odds that will still result in a nice payday:

To Finish In The Top Five

Scottie Scheffler (+275) : The No. 1 player in the world has been a man on fire in recent weeks. He’s won the last three tournaments he played and placed inside the top five in the previous five. With the way he has been playing, he should at least finish in the top five — if not win it all (+1600).

: The No. 1 player in the world has been a man on fire in recent weeks. He’s won the last three tournaments he played and placed inside the top five in the previous five. With the way he has been playing, he should at least finish in the top five — if not win it all (+1600). Brooks Koepka (+400): His game has not been consistent this season. In 12 events, he missed the cut in five. But in those seven, he has two top-five finishes. He missed the cut last year but finished T7 and second in 2020 and 2019. Since 2018, he has played in 13 majors with wins in four and top-10 finishes in 10. This week he’s +175 to finish in the top 10.

To Finish In The Top Ten