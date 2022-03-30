NY Baseball & Football

NY Hockey & Basketball

Sports Betting

Contact

Sportsbooks
nysportsday.com
Bonuses
Sports Betting

Caesars New York Promo Code Unlocks Free $200 On Final Four Wager

Written By: Hannah Vanbiber
Published: Mar 30, 2022
Updated: Mar 30, 2022

As we’re all gearing up for a legendary Final Four, a Caesars New York promo code is here to make the odds that much sweeter. And all your team has to do is score a single point. Just make a wager of at least $20 on any NCAA Tournament game this weekend and receive $200 in free bets regardless of whether your wager wins or loses.

Claim $200 free with Caesars Sportsbook New York Promo Code, Use code SHARPMAR2 

Sports betting may still be brand new in New York, but it’s already looking like a fully mature market. That’s what makes March Madness a great time to get in on promos as the sports betting apps are still eager to sign up new users.

How To Use Caesars New York Promo Code SHARPMAR2

This new promo code is pretty foolproof. Simply bet $20 on men’s college basketball, and you’ll get $200 in free bets if your team scores even one point. Odds boosts and profit boosts don’t qualify.

So how do you get it?

You can also find other promos and bonuses for DraftKings New York, FanDuel New York, and BetRivers New York.

March Madness Final Four Preview

On Saturday, April 2, the final four teams will face each other in New Orleans in back-to-back games. At 6:09 p.m. ET, No. 2 seed Villanova will match up against No. 1 seed Kansas. Then, at 8:49 p.m. ET, No. 2 seed Duke will face its historic rival No. 8 seed, North Carolina.

These four teams have combined for nine national titles since 2000.

Here are a few highlights and betting odds to keep in mind:

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 2 Villanova Wildcats (+4.5, 133)

Both teams can put up big points. Villanova ranked second in the Big East for 3-pointers and Kansas is 27th in the nation overall for scoring. Remember, the over hits around 80% of the time.

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (+4, 151)

All eyes are on the historic rivalry between Duke and North Carolina in what could be Coach K’s final game. Duke is the favorite across sportsbooks, but we think the over/under seems low after watching both teams’ recent games. Also, consider the Tar Heels are 9-1 S/U and 8-2 ATS over their last 10 games.

About the Author

Hannah Vanbiber

Hannah Vanbiber is an LSU fan by birth, Cavaliers fan by marriage, and Mets fan by choice. She started her journalism career in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a reporter covering local sports, entertainment, and business in the East Tennessee area. She was the leading editor for the launch of a new sports magazine brand by Chattanooga’s CityScope Magazine.Hannah moved to New York City in 2013 and started writing freelance for several clients including newspapers, magazines, and corporate brands. She also joined the nonprofit world and spent eight years working in fundraising, most recently as the Director of Volunteers for The Bowery Mission, New York City’s oldest homeless services organization.She is now a full-time freelance writer, editor, and reporter, covering women’s sports and sports betting in the New York metropolitan area.Hannah lives in Manhattan with her husband, Ben Wagner, whose loyalty to LeBron James knows no bounds.

Get connected with us on Social Media

Copyright © 2022 NYSportsDay - All rights reserved. About | Contact | Privacy Policy | Responsible Gaming