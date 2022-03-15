March Madness is here and the brackets are live! An exciting Selection Sunday revealed all the starting matchups for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. We’ve got your sports betting odds for the title. For the first time in collegiate history, the women’s tournament will feature 68 teams, finally allowing them the same number of teams as the men’s tournament.

Get the scoop on the favorites for the championship and a few of our upstart picks for a miracle run. DraftKings Sportsbook features a 50% profit boost for any women’s champion selected (maximum bet of $50 allowed).

Top Favorites DraftKings NY Caesars NY FanDuel NY South Carolina +160 +175 +185 UConn +350 +400 +350 Stanford +500 +300 +480 North Carolina State +1000 +650 +1100

Favorite Bets For Women’s March Madness

The fop four favorite teams have held steady for the past few weeks, with South Carolina maintaining a commanding lead. Here are the current odds for title hopes in the top four teams.



+160 on DraftKings, +200 on South Carolina Gamecocks+160 on DraftKings, +200 on PointsBet

No. 1 overall seed South Carolina is a formidable competitor with Aliyah Boston, NCAA Player of the Year, at the helm. Confidence in the Gamecocks slipped a little when they lost the SEC championship to the No. 6 seed Kentucky. That loss, plus a mid-season upset by Missouri, showed the team has cracks. But not enough to shake them from the top.



+350 on UConn Huskies+350 on DraftKings , +450 on PointsBet

UConn is a No. 2 seed, and a No. 2 seed hasn’t won the championship since 2011. But the return of sophomore guard Paige Bueckers is giving the Huskies a boost in the polls. Another potential advantage? UConn would play every game in their home state until the Final Four – assuming they can make it.

Stanford Cardinal

+500 on DraftKings, +425 on PointsBet

No. 1 seed Stanford got off to a rough start early in the season, but they’ve been an unstoppable force since their last loss in December against tournament favorite South Carolina. Keep an eye on their defense, which has kept opponents to a 3-point rate of 21.7 percent.

North Carolina State Wolfpack

+1000 on DraftKings, +750 on PointsBet

No. 1 seed NC State leads the ACC with a 17-1 conference record. The team has made the Sweet 16 for the past three tournaments but failed to make the Elite Eight. This team is arguably the best they’ve had in eight seasons, so this year’s Wolfpack is a solid bet.

Longshot Considerations For The Women’s Basketball Championship

One of the best parts of March Madness is the upsets: busted brackets, Cinderella stories, and a miracle run for the championship. But because of disparity in the NCAA’s value of women’s basketball teams, long shots in the women’s tournament are, well, even longer.

The league has worked to increase parity in the field, but the gap between the top and bottom seeds will be tough to surmount. In tournament history, only the top six seeds have winning records. No. 14 and No. 15 seeds have yet to win a first-round game, and a No. 16 seed hasn’t won a game since Harvard did in 1998.

However, here are a few teams that might bust some brackets and break some hearts this March. Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kentucky (+5000)

Kentucky isn’t exactly a Cinderella team, ranking solidly in the top 20 at the tournament. But this No. 6 seed may bust some brackets, especially after beating South Carolina for the SEC title. They also have star guard Rhyne Howard, who is likely to be a top-five pick in this year’s WNBA draft.

Florida Gulf Coast (+25000)

FGCU could upset Virginia Tech in the first round with their solid offense, though we don’t expect them to make it to the Sweet 16. Maybe a better longshot is taking them at +8000 to reach the Final Four.

DePaul (+40000)

DePaul is a massive long shot and has to survive their First Four game against Dayton to make it to the first round. But they have an elite offense, and we think they could beat Georgia.

UNLV (+50000)

UNLV probably won’t advance past the second round, but they have one of the top 20 offenses in the nation.

Photo credit: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez