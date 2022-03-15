What’s better than spending all day watching college basketball? How about spending all day watching college basketball and getting free money? With our FanDuel New York promo code, new customers can get $150 free just for placing a $5 moneyline wager.

Claim $150 Free With FanDuel New York Promo Code

The best part of this new customer offer from FanDuel New York is that your March Madness wager doesn’t even have to win. All you have to do is make the bet, and the $150 is yours.

FanDuel New York Promo Code: How It Works

The first step to claiming this New York sports betting offer is to register for a new account at FanDuel New York using our exclusive link. Once you’ve done that, make your first deposit.

Then, place a $5 moneyline wager on any team playing in the NCAA Tournament. That bet will count as a normal wager, but it doesn’t matter if you pick Gonzaga to win as a 23.5-point favorite against Georgia State, or if you pick Norfolk State to win as a 21.5-point underdog against Baylor.

Win or lose, you’ll get $150 in site credits in addition to any winnings you may get from your $5 bet. That site credit will be deposited into your account within 72 hours of when the bet is settled.

This offer is for new customers only and replaces FanDuel New York’s regular offer of a $1,000 risk-free bet.

So Many Games To Choose From

The first week of the NCAA Tournament is a sports bettor’s dream. It starts with four opening-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday to whet the appetite.

After that, it is full speed ahead with 16 games apiece on Thursday and Friday, followed by eight games on Saturday and eight more on Sunday.

Since this FanDuel New York promo does not require you to win your first $5 moneyline wager, you could get started with the first game on Tuesday night when Texas Southern faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. If you prefer to wait for a game with bigger schools, Tuesday’s nightcap pits Indiana against Wyoming.

That actually may be the best approach because if FanDuel takes all 72 hours to deposit the site credit into your account, you could have it in plenty of time to place more bets this weekend.

There are a few New York sports betting restrictions for March Madness. You’re not allowed to wager on any teams that are from New York. Luckily, Colgate is the only New York team in the field of 68, You also will not be able to place any player prop bets on any team during the tournament.