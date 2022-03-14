March Madness has arrived, and we have a DraftKings New York Promo Code to make this week’s action quite a bit sweeter for New York sports bettors. New customers can bet $5 on any team to win in the NCAA Tournament and receive $200 in free bets if that team wins the game.

Claim $200 in free bets with DraftKings New York Promo Code

With 32 games on Thursday and Saturday and 16 more on Saturday and Sunday, this is the greatest week of the year for college basketball fans. What’s greater is those games begin early in the day and go all the way into the late-night hours.

That makes plenty of games for new DraftKings New York customers to place their $5 March Madness wager.

How To Get DraftKings New York Promo Code

With sports betting on the rise in the U.S., signing up for a new account has become a streamlined process throughout the industry. Using our exclusive link, you will be taken directly to the correct landing page to claim your $200 in free bets.

Also, if you have not already done so, you’ll have to download the DraftKings Sportsbook app via the Google Play Store if you have an Android device or the Apple App Store if you have an Apple device.

Once your account has been created, you can make your first deposit. After that, place a $5 wager on the moneyline for any NCAA Tournament game this week. If your team wins, DraftKings will credit your account with eight free bets worth $25 apiece.

Those bets will expire after seven days so make sure to use them as soon as possible to take full advantage of the offer.

Best March Madness Bets For DraftKings New York Promo Code

Picking a winner is not always easy, especially if the game is perceived as even.

Matchups like Providence (-2) vs. South Dakota State; Loyola Chicago (-1.5) vs. Ohio State; and Texas (-1) vs. Virginia Tech are likely to be close all the way to the end. So, picking one of those games for a chance at $200 in free bets is not the way to go.

Luckily, every game in the NCAA Tournament is eligible for this DraftKings New York promotion so you have plenty of big favorites to choose from. Here are the biggest point spreads for games being played Thursday and Friday.

Gonzaga (-23.5) vs. Georgia State

Baylor (-20.5) vs. Norfolk State

Tennessee (-17.5) vs. Longwood

Duke (-17.5) vs. Cal-State Fullerton

Auburn (-16.5) vs. Jacksonville State

Purdue (-16.5) vs. Yale

Remember, the team you bet on doesn’t have to cover the point spread for you to win your $200 in free bets. They just have to win the game. So, if Gonzaga starts slow and lets Georgia State hang around within a few points at halftime, you don’t have to worry about the Bulldogs playing so well in the second half that they win by 24. They could win by one point and you still win your $200 in free bets.