What’s Next For New York Sports Betting After The Super Bowl?

Now that the NFL season is over, many NY sports bettors may be wondering something. Is there something other than the Olympics to bet on? What can I bet on now that the NFL season has ended? Luckily, the wide world of sports does not slow down or stop for anyone or any sport.

Football is done (for now), but there are plenty of sports still in season and upcoming sports events New York sportsbooks will have odds posted for. The following is not a comprehensive list of the sporting events New York sportsbooks will have odds on in the near future, but it has most of the bigger events fans and bettors have to look forward to.

March Madness

The Super Bowl may be the biggest single-day event for sports betting. However, it does not come close to topping college basketball’s mega-event, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, also known as March Madness. This season will be the 83rd edition of the Tournament — and yes, New Yorkers can bet on it.

It will start with the ‘First Four’ games on March 15 and 16 in Dayton, Ohio. The first and second rounds will follow from March 17-20 at venues across the country. The single-elimination tournament will play out throughout the month, culminating with the Final Four at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on April 2. The National Championship game will follow two days later, on April 4, at the Caesars Superdome.

However, there are restrictions in New York regarding college sports. You can’t bet on any teams from New York, whether they are playing in or out of state. Player props are not allowed, either. But don’t worry, you will still have plenty of options to choose from (i.e., moneyline, point spread, totals, alternate lines, first half lines, game props, etc.).

NBA

It hasn’t been an excellent season for the New York Knicks (25-33 SU, 26-32 ATS) or Brooklyn Nets (30-27 SU, 21-35-1 ATS). Despite their struggles, BetMGM New York still has the Nets with the second-best odds to win it all at +550. The Warriors and Suns are tied for first at +450. Bettors are likely banking on the roster, getting healthy, and playing their best when it matters most.

The upcoming All-Star Break will provide bettors with some exciting opportunities; DraftKings New York currently has Jalen Green favored to win the Dunk Contest at +200, followed by Obi Toppin at +205 and Cole Anthony at +300. After the break, teams will have fewer than 25 games left before the postseason begins.

NHL

Are you not feeling college basketball or the NBA? How about some NHL action? New York is home to several NHL teams, like the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres. Several popular teams call the tri-state area home, including the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The All-Star break was earlier in the month. So, teams are jockeying for a spot in the playoffs. Postseason play begins on May 2. BetRivers New York has the Colorado Avalanche favored to win the Stanley Cup at +450; the New York Rangers have the best odds out of the New York-based teams at +2000.

PGA

The PGA does not have a tournament in New York this season, but that does not mean there isn’t plenty of action for golf bettors to get in on. Most weekends, there are tournaments, but the next major is the Masters in Augusta, Ga. Round One tees off on April 7. Caesars New York has Jon Rahm listed as the favorite at +800.

MMA

MMA fans can often find an MMA-related event to bet on, but the next big UFC event is not until March 5, UFC 272 in Las Vegas. Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal headlines the fight card. DraftKings has Covington as the favorite at -365; Masvidal’s current odds are +280.

NFL

If you can’t get enough of the NFL, you can go ahead and get your bets in for the winner of Super Bowl 57 and the AFC and NFC Conference for the 2022 NFL season. If you want something that will pay off sooner, you can always bet on the next NFL Draft. FanDuel New York has Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson favored to go first overall at +150, followed by Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at +250.