Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Ad Will Be First Of Its Kind

The Super Bowl long has been the most highly bet single-day sporting event, and this year there will finally be televised sports betting ads played during the game.

One of those companies will be Caesars Sportsbook, which announced that it will air a 30-second spot during the second quarter of Super Bowl 56, which will pit the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

The ad will feature actor/comedian JB Smoove, actress Halle Berry, and four members of the football Manning family — Peyton, Eli, Archie, and Cooper. The ad will introduce a new installment of Caesars Sportsbook’s “Caesars and Cleo” campaign.

“Caesar is ready for his Super Bowl debut alongside Cleo and the ultimate football family, the Mannings,” Chief Marketing Officer of Caesars Digital Sharon Otterman said. “We’re an entertainment company first and foremost, but we are also storytellers, and this commercial gives us the unique opportunity to highlight family, fun, and football on the world’s biggest stage.”

Two More Caesars Sportsbook Ads

Caesars also will premier two more ads during Super Bowl weekend. It will have a 30-second commercial featuring Berry during the Puppy Bowl to support Best Friends Animal Society – a nonprofit dedicated to animal rescue and adoption.

The brand’s responsible gaming ad featuring the Mannings will also run. It emphasizes the message surrounding Caesars’ long-running commitment to responsible gaming in addition to the tools that are available on the Caesars Sportsbook app to have fun while playing responsibly.

Caesars Sportsbook Making An Impact

Caesars’ sports betting mobile app is operational in 16 states, including in the two states that have launched mobile sports betting this year — New York and Louisiana. In those two states and others, Caesars is offering new users a risk-free bet of up to $1,500 if they use the promo code SHARPBETCZR.

Caesars New York Sportsbook is loaded up for the Super Bowl, too. It is offering more than 2,000 prop bets for the big game.

In New York, the sportsbook has partnered with Madison Square Garden and with the Buffalo Bills.