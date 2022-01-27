New York sports bettors now have another platform to use when placing wagers on mobile betting apps.

Following a soft launch that lasted several days this week, PointsBet New York has launched its mobile app statewide for all to use. New users can take advantage of the PointsBet New York Promo worth up to $2,000 in risk-free bets if they use the Promo Code: BESTOFFER

New York is the ninth state in which PointsBet has launched. It is currently live statewide in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, and Virginia.

“Launching in New York is a significant milestone for PointsBet, being one of nine approved online sports betting operators in the state,” PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken said. “New York’s passionate sports fans and bettors will not have access to the fastest online sports betting product in market, with a live, in-game betting experience that PointsBet controls through our proprietary technology and world-class team.”

PointsBet New York Promo Code — Use code BESTOFFER

The PointsBet New York Promo is more generous than most sportsbook offerings, and it comes in the form of two risk-free bets.

The first is worth up to $500 on a fixed-odds bet — a traditional sportsbook bet like the moneyline, point spread, total, or prop.

The second is worth up to $1,500 on a “PointsBetting” bet — a unique type of bet with which you can win or lose more than you wagered based on how close to the betting odds. You can learn more about PointsBetting here.

PointsBet New York Has Company

PointsBet New York is one of nine sportsbooks granted access to the Empire State by the New York State Gaming Commission.

The first four mobile betting apps — DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetRivers — launched on Jan. 8. Then, on Jan. 17, BetMGM New York launched its mobile app.

There are three more mobile apps to launch in New York — WynnBET, Resorts World Bet, and Bally Bet. Those three will be allowed to launch on a rolling basis as they meet the statutory and regulatory requirements set by the NYSGC.

“This marks a momentous day for PointsBet in officially launching within the state of New York, poised to be one of the largest markets in the United States,” PointsBet Group CEO and Managing Director Sam Swanell said. “The PointsBet team is excited to prove our reputation and consistent ability to deliver a world-class experience to New York sports bettors.”

New York Sports Betting Off To Hot Start

The anticipation of the New York online sports betting launch was as big as it has been in any other state, and New York did not disappoint.

According to statistics released by GeoComply, a location detection company, there were 1.2 million mobile sports betting accounts created in the first nine days of live sports betting in the state. GeoComply reported that the average sports bettor holds 1.36 accounts, which equates to 878,000 unique users.

Of those unique users, there were 770,840 (87.8%) that are new to legal online sports betting — a statistic GeoComply said it has never seen in other states.

Also from GeoComply, New York sports bettors placed 5.8 million sportsbook transactions in the first 12 hours that mobile sportsbooks launched on Jan. 8. During the same time period, Pennsylvania had 2.3 million transactions and New Jersey 2.1 million transactions.