How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New York

The NFL’s regular season has ended and the playoffs are set to begin this weekend. If you’ve been utilizing mobile sports betting while in states other than New York, you might be ready to line up your bets on who will win games in the wild-card round.

But if you’re new to legalized online sports betting, you might be looking to get a better feel for the landscape while awaiting Super Bowl LVI, which is on Feb. 13. The Super Bowl is the biggest day of the year for sports bettors, whether you bet regularly throughout the season or simply want to have something to talk about besides the commercials at the party you’re attending.

If you haven’t bet on the Super Bowl in the past — at least not via one of the mobile sports betting platforms that launched in New York on Jan. 8 — here are some of the things you need to know.

Which NY Sports Betting Apps Can I Use To Wager On The Super Bowl

There are four legal mobile sports betting platforms available for New York residents and those visiting the state. The New York State Gaming Commission in November gave permission for nine sportsbooks to launch mobile apps, but five of the sportsbooks have yet to meet all of the statutory and regulatory requirements so they have not yet launched.

These well-regarded platforms are taking bets on the Super Bowl:

How To Begin Mobile Sports Betting In New York

Whenever you’re ready to make your bets on the Super Bowl, there are a few steps you must take beforehand. They’re easy to accomplish, so you can be comparing the odds on different platforms in no time at all.

The first step is deciding which sportsbook(s) you want to use to place your bets. While some may prefer to visit those sites on their computer, many may want to wager from their phone or tablet. If so, the first step is to download that platform’s mobile app onto your device.

All four of the mobile sports betting platforms launched in New York have apps available for iOS devices (via the Apple App Store), and Android devices (via Google Play). Make sure to research the bonus offers featured by each sportsbook to maximize your bankroll.

After you’ve downloaded and launched the app, the next step is the registration process. To sign up, you will need to supply the following information:

Full Name

Mailing Address

Email Address

Cell Phone Number

Last Four Digits Of Social Security Number

You will also have to select and answer several security questions to ensure you’re the only person with access to the account.

There’s also an opportunity during the registration process to supply the promo code needed to ensure you receive the appropriate sign-up bonus offer(s) available at the time you’re registering.

Current Super Bowl Odds

With the Super Bowl more than a month away, many of the typical bets are not available because the two teams who will play one another are not known. Only then will oddsmakers set the point spread, moneyline, and the total number of points to be scored in the game.

At that point, you’ll be able to bet whether you think the favorite will win by more than the point spread, or that the underdog will lose by fewer points than it is receiving. In case you don’t want to factor in the point spread, a moneyline bet lets you pick the winner straight up. A bet on the total is simply whether you think the final score will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total offered.

For now, the main bet available on the Super Bowl is what’s known as futures bets with which you pick the team you believe will win out of all the teams that qualified for the playoffs.

TEAM Caesars DraftKings Green Bay Packers +380 +380 Kansas City Chiefs +475 +450 Buffalo Bills +750 +750 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800 +800 Tennessee Titans +850 +850 Los Angeles Rams +900 +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1200 +1200 Cincinnati Bengals +1800 +1600 New England Patriots +2000 +2200 Arizona Cardinals +2200 +2500 San Francisco 49ers +2500 +2000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +6000 Philadelphia Eagles +6000 +6000 Pittsburgh Steelers +6000 +9000

As you can see, there are differences between these two platforms, and that will be the case as you check FanDuel and BetRivers as well. The key is to comparison shop and to find the odds that are the best for your particular team.



Taking into account the odds above, if you think the Patriots can win it all without Tom Brady you’ll want to wager at DraftKings instead of Caesars. If you think the Bengals can break the NFL’s longest playoff win drought and then go on to win the Super Bowl, you’ll want to bet at Caesars instead of DraftKings.

Super Bowl Is Famous For Prop Bets

The Super Bowl has a wealth of betting opportunities, unlike any other sporting event. Do you want to guess whether the national anthem singer, who has yet to be named for this year’s game, will complete the song over or under the predetermined time? Well, there’s a prop bet for that.

Will the coin toss land on heads or tails? There’s a prop bet for that as well.

Currently, you can also bet on whether the Super Bowl winner will come from a particular conference, as well as narrowing it down to what division the winning team will represent.

There will also be wagers available as to whether or not each quarterback’s passing yards will surpass a certain total and how many yards and touchdowns the running backs will account for.

These are just a small sampling of the available options, which vary between sportsbooks.

In addition, there will be “parlay” bets and “teasers” available. The parlays must involve linking at least two separate bets together and both bets (also known as legs) must win in order for the ticket to cash. Teasers are parlays in which you can adjust the point spread or total to your liking.

Live Betting On The Super Bowl Also Allowed

If you’re unhappy with your initial bets, or simply want to place new wagers as the game plays out, you’ll have the opportunity. Live betting odds change constantly as one team begins to build a lead, or is hit by an injury to a key performer.

So if you want to impress your friends during the game, or are watching alone in order to maximize your focus, there will be plenty of chances to place additional wagers once the game begins.