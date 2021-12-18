NY Giants Vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds And Analysis

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire

The inevitable will happen Sunday afternoon for the NY Giants at MetLife Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys end their slim playoff chances in an NFC East game. Without QB Daniel Jones (strained neck), you can bet on the Giants (4-9) moving on to next year. Jones will miss his third-straight start and is probably done for the season.

In turn, Mike Glennon will get his third consecutive start, and his 49.8% completion rate does not sit well. Chances are Glennon, a veteran, is finishing out the season with three games remaining, Then again, the Giants can also go to Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Last week, Glennon finished with 191 yards, two touchdowns, and two turnovers.

The Giants will have to win out to have any postseason chance, and that seems unrealistic and coming off a 37-21 loss to the Chargers. Oddsmakers view Sunday’s game the same way, as they have listed the Cowboys as double-digit favorites.

NY Giants Vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

SPORTSBOOK POINT SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL DraftKings Giants +11.5 (-110)

Cowboys -11.5 (-110) Giants +410

Cowboys -575 Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110) BetMGM Giants +10.5 (-110)

Cowboys -10.5 (-110) Giants +375

Cowboys -500 Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110) Caesars Giants +11.5 (-110)

Cowboys -11.5 (-110) Giants +425

Cowboys -600 Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110) BetRivers Giants +11 (-110)

Cowboys -11 (-110) Giants +405

Cowboys -500 Over 44.5 (-108)

Under 44.5 (-113)

Cowboys’ Offense Has Big Edge On Giants’ Offense

There is a storied history with this division rivalry, but this game has lost the luster due to the Giants not being a factor and the Cowboys’ dominant offense that creates a possible mismatch.

Consider that the Cowboys (9-4) will inch closer to a division title, though they struggled late last week in a 27-20 win over the Washington Football Team. Still, the Cowboys score points and their offense is second in the league. On the other hand, the Giants are 25th in overall offense, 26th in rushing offense, 20th in passing offense, and 27th in scoring offense.

When these teams met in Week 5 at Dallas, the Cowboys’ offense ran and passed in a 44-20 win. At the time, Jones and the Giants were trying to find themselves while handling adversity in the form of injuries to key players.

There should be no difference this time around. Dallas will run and pass. The Giants’ secondary continues to struggle. Their offense had some spark last week but not enough to show any consistency of a running game. Glennon will attempt the pass, and if he is successful the Giants can keep this game close.

Giants Continue To Deal With Adversity

The Giants canceled a walk-through Thursday due to several cases of players with flu-like symptoms and other cases of players in COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the adversity, Giants coach Joe Judge said his team is focused on the Cowboys.

“It’s been football for us the entire week,” Judge said. “I don’t have any control over an illness. We coach who we have available to us. We get those players ready and prepared, so it is what it is. We’ve known from the beginning. (It was the) Same thing as last year. The games are going to go on. Whoever you have, you have to have them ready.”

Nine players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Among the players who tested positive are safety J.R. Reid, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Aaron Robinson, LB Cam Brown, and LB Xavier McKinney. The Giants could have as few as five secondary players suited up on Sunday.

Cowboys Key Players

LB Micah Parsons (12 sacks) is 2.5 sacks away from tying Jevon Kearse’s NFL rookie sack record. Parsons has three games with at least two sacks.

QB Dak Prescott has 3,381 passing yards to go with 24 passing TDs and 10 interceptions.

RB Ezekiel Elliott ranks eighth in the league with 810 rushing yards. He also has 245 receiving yards and has scored nine touchdowns. Elliott gained 110 yards on 21 carries in the first meeting with the Giants.

CB Trevon Diggs leads the league with nine interceptions and is one away from becoming the third Cowboys player with at least 10 in one season.

Giants Key Players

RB Saquon Barkley (379 rushing yards, 2 TDs) has not had a breakout game and has not proven to be a factor since his return from an ankle injury. There are questions looming about the Giants’ former No. 1 draft pick. He ran for a season-high 64 yards last week and caught three passes for 34 yards.

RB Devontae Booker could get the run game going. He has 432 rushing yards and 2 TDs this year. WR Kenny Golladay (28 receptions, 424 yards) has had minimal impact on the Giants’ anemic offense.

Other Factors

The Giants have won their last three games at home.

The Cowboys last week went 1-for-6 in the red zone, which could be their only concern as they prepare for the playoffs.

In the first six weeks, the Cowboys’ offense averaged over 460 yards per game. Since then they have failed to exceed 350 yards three times. Prescott, last week, had all three of his top targets available for the first time. In his last three games at MetLife, he has averaged 325 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and one interception. His 20 TD passes versus the Giants are most against any team.

Dallas is 3-0 against division opponents with a three-game lead and four games remaining.

Giants’ WR Sterling Shepard had two receptions for 27 yards in his return last week after missing four games with a quad injury.

Betting Recommendation

It’s a divisional game, so take the Giants to cover +11. Also, take the over.

Final score prediction: Dallas 30, NY Giants 20